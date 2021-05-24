Activision has announced that Season 4 of Call of Duty: Mobile is about to begin on May 26, bringing with it new events and multiplayer modes as it introduces a Wild West theme to the popular title.

Season 4: Spurned and Burned will feature Clan Wars, a new version of 1v1 Duel (unlimited bullets), weapon balancing, and a Marquee Event called High Noon Chase, where players band together to chase down a stagecoach full of bank robbers. Though the season begins on May 26, High Noon Chase won't be available until later in the season on June 11.

For those who missed it, Call of Duty: Mobile recently added some '80s action heroes like John McClane and Rambo. If you don't play the mobile version, they were also added to Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, so you won't miss out no matter which one you play. John McClane and Rambo are entirely new operators for the game, not just new skins on previous operators. You can download them from now until June 18.

If you haven't played Call of Duty: Mobile yet, you should give it a shot. It's one of the best shooter games for Android, sitting alongside titles like Fortnite and PUBG: Mobile, the latter of which is getting an update that introduces the Godzilla vs. Kong universe in-game.