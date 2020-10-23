While the classic Zombies mode is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with plenty of changes in story, there's also a survival mode called Zombies Onslaught coming for PS4 and PS5 users. You can check out the reveal trailer for this mode below.

Zombies Onslaught is co-op survival, with two players pitted against hordes of Zombies on standard multiplayer maps. If you really want to dive into Zombies Onslaught, you'll need to grab Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on a PlayStation platform — or wait until November 1, 2021 when the timed exclusivity ends.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to release on November 13, 2020 for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The game has full cross-play in all gameplay modes.