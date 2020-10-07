What you need to know
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War includes an FOV slider on all platforms.
- This means you can change your field of view angle no matter where you're playing.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on November 13, 2020.
If you're worried about being able to tweak your field of view (FOV) settings in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on console, worry no more. Treyarch confirmed today via Twitter that an FOV slider is included on all platforms.
FOV determines how wide your viewing angle is and some players get motion sickness from not playing with a high enough FOV. PC versions of games regularly include it as an option but console support is less guaranteed, so it's good to see Treyarch confirm this.
The campaign in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a political thriller, while the multiplayer features some old-school mentality alongside modern modes. Meanwhile, Zombies is continuing to evolve in new ways. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to release on November 13, 2020 for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
Standard or cross-gen
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Cold War era
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War takes players to the 1980s with a thriller-esque campaign at the height of tension between superpowers. This is just the standard PS4 edition of the game, while the cross-gen version is $70 and includes the digital PS5 version of the game. The ultimate edition includes the cross-gen version and some extra digital goodies.
