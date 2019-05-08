Andrew Martonik, Russell Holly, Nirave Gondhia, and Michael Fisher are live at Google I/O 2019 with their analysis of all the announcements from the keynote address!

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Google Play Music: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Show Notes and Links:

Sponsors:

  • Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.