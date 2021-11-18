The Google Pixel 6 is easily one of the best Android phones you can get with fantastic performance and a camera system that takes some of the best photos on any smartphone. When you buy a Google Pixel 6 with 24 or 30 monthly payments, you can get one free with a new line. That's $700 off at Verizon Wireless.
This deal also works with the Pixel 6 Pro so if you want the bigger screen and larger battery life, you can save too. With these two phones, this is among the best Black Friday Android phone deals you'll find. You can also mix and match so you and whoever you share your account with can get the right size. You'll also need to be on one of Verizon's unlimited plans to qualify.
The Google Pixel 6 is the latest and great phone made by Google and it comes with the latest version of Android 12 as well as the new Materia You design language. Powering it all is a custom chip designed specifically for this phone called Google Tensor. Paired with 8GB of RAM in the Pixel 6 and 12GB in the Pixel 6 Pro, this is one of the best Android experiences yet.
The Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4-inch OLED display running at 90Hz so the interface flows liquid-smooth under your fingertips. The Pixel 6 Pro takes things even further with a gorgeous 120Hz 6.7-inch OLED display. You also get an in-screen fingerprint sensor so you can quickly unlock your phone even if you're wearing a mask. Naturally, 5G support is included for Verizon's network including mmWave Ultra Wideband.
Buy a Pixel 6 and get another free ($700 off) at Verizon Wireless
In many ways, the camera performance on Google's Pixel 6 line is the start of the show. Google has built on its great camera software with new and improved hardware. A 50MP main camera has more than enough raw power to capture all of the light needed for an excellent photo while the software creates the final image which is perfect for social media or even printing.
You also get great video performance with HDR so you have great clarity no matter the lighting conditions. The Pixel 6 Pro comes with an extra 48MP telephoto lens so you can capture plenty of detail with a 4x zoom.
