Black Friday is the best time to pick up new tech, and right now you'll find hundreds of exciting deals for hardware components. You don't need to spend too much money to build a new gaming PC, and to illustrate the point I'm highlighting a budget gaming build that comes in at under $800. Most of the components you'll need are on sale right now, so let's get started with building a gaming PC using Amazon's Black Friday PC deals.

Build a new gaming PC this Black Friday

The combined total of all the components in this budget gaming PC build comes down to $779. The two key components — the AMD Ryzen 3600XT and the Radeon RX 580 video card — make up a bulk of the cost, but they deliver incredible value for what you're effectively paying here.

The best part about using a B550 motherboard is that it accommodates the latest Ryzen 5000 series designs as well, so if you want to upgrade in the future, you won't have to get a new motherboard. The same goes for the RX 580 — you can just slot in a new card if you want to play games at QHD or 4K. This particular build holds up just fine for 1080p gaming in 2020.

You don't really need to pay a lot to get started with a new gaming PC, and if you're considering building your own, now is the best time to do so.