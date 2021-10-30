Sunday in the Superdome sees the intense rivalry between these two sides rekindled as Tampa Bay take on New Orleans for NFC South supremacy.

Read on for full details on how to watch Buccaneers vs Saints, no matter where you are in the world.

The expectations are high for this fixture, after last year's meeting between the two rivals saw the Saints brush past the Bucs in the regular season in a match that saw Tom Brady throw a combined five interceptions, only for Tampa Bay to gain revenge when it mattered, winning their later divisional playoffs clash.

All eyes will be on former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston, who was made to make way for Brady in 2020, and has gone on to become Drew Brees' successor with the Saints.

New Orleans come into the game with a 4-2 record and their defence on a high after they restricted the Seahawks to just 219 yards in their 10-13 win at home to Seahawks on Monday.

The Buccaneers' meanwhile delivered a 38-3 thrashing to the Bears last weekend, in a match that saw Brady throw three touchdowns, a figure that helped him breeze past the milestone of his 600th career TD, however the 44-year-old veteran is almost certain to face a far greater test this time out.

Read on as we explain below how to get a Buccaneers vs Saints live stream for Sunday's game.

Buccaneers vs Saints: Where and when?

These two teams meet at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, in Louisiana on Sunday with kick-off set for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT / 8.25pm GMT / 7.25am AEDT.

