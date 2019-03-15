If you haven't seen the Vivo Apex 2019 yet, drop what you're doing and just marvel at it for a second. It's a proof-of-concept device that explores an idea that I've wanted to see come to life for years: a phone with absolutely no ports. No buttons. No interruptions in the hardware of any kind — at least, aside from the camera cutouts and some magnetic pogo pins along the back. The Apex 2019 was unveiled a couple of months ago, but it wasn't until some of my colleagues started sharing photos and even hands-on videos that I really got excited. The phone looks stunning; it's a completely unique design, and a culmination of all of the various attempts over the years to remove individual hardware components.

This is the Vivo Apex 2019 concept phone.



The entire exterior is glass. The edges, the back, the screen, all of it. pic.twitter.com/nAtHHzcrVf — David Ruddock (@RDRv3) March 12, 2019

When HTC launched the U12+, most reviewers (myself included) docked the phone some points for its capacitive power and volume buttons, which placed non-moving physical buttons on the side that vibrated to simulate a press, similar to what Apple does with the Force Touch trackpads on its MacBook line. But while the implementation was unimpressive (even after a number of software updates), the idea was there: eliminate some of the phone's moving parts. Same goes for the in-display fingerprint sensors found in recent phones like the OnePlus 6T and Galaxy S10, which the Apex 2019 also features. Even Vivo's approach to eliminating the speaker grill by placing the Apex's speaker under the display and vibrating the glass is reminiscent of LG's approach with its just-announced G8.