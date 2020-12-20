One of Amazon's daily deals today includes your choice between the Winix A230 and Winix A231 H13 True HEPA air purifiers. Both devices are on sale for just $79.99, which is 20% off their regular prices. They were $5 lower during Black Friday, but besides that they've never dropped this low before. These air purifiers just released back in September and haven't spent much time on sale at all.

Deep breaths Winix A230 and A231 H13 HEPA 4-stage air purifiers Covers a room size up to 230 square feet. Has a fine mesh pre-filter as the first line of defense against airborne particles. Uses an activated carbon filter to reduce odors and has a true HEPA filter for capturing nearly 100% of airborne allergens. $79.99 $100.00 $20 off See at Amazon

Both purifiers work in any small to medium sized space and can cover rooms up to 230 square feet in size. They work hard to make sure whatever air you are breathing is as clean as possible. All of that starts with a pre-filter made with fine mesh. Consider it the tower's first line of defense as it captures the largest airborne particles. The pre-filter is washable, so it helps extend the life of the product by keeping the worst stuff out and making it easy to clean.

The activated carbon filter helps reduce odors and volatile organic compounds that arise from cooking, smoke, or pets. Like the other filter, this one catches airborne particles and helpos make everything last longer, too. Then you get to the True HEPA filter, which will catch 99.97% of whatever airborne particles and allergens might be left. This final filter gets rid of pollen, mold spores, dust, pet dander, microbes, and smoke. It works on particles as small as 0.3 microns.

The PlasmaWave Air Cleaning technology in each tower creates Hydroxyls, which neutrilizes bacteria and influenza A virus.

In addition to all of this defense against allergens and such, the device itself is easy to use. It has an Auto Mode and a smart sensor that helps measure air quality and adjust the fan speed appropriately. There's an air quality LED indicator that lets you know what the quality is like. Plus, there's a sleep mode that will make the device super quiet at night.