It's the showdown most football fans will have wanted as Lionel Messi's Argentina take on Neymar's Brazil at the Maracana Stadium.

Argentina are looking to win the trophy for the first time since 1993, with Messi desperately hoping to lead his side to glory in what could be his last appearance in the tournament.

The Barcelona star has had a well-decorated club career, but has so far never won a major trophy while playing for his nation, but his match-performance performances in this tournament show he is intent on ending that hoodoo.

Brazil were the pre-tournament favorites, and have largely lived up to that billing. However they were unconvincing in their semi-final win over Peru, sneaking a 1-0 victory thanks to Lucas Paqueta's first half strike.

A win for Argentina would see them draw level with Uruguay on 15 Copa America triumphs, while a victory for host nation Brazil would mark the tenth time that they have lifted the trophy.

Copa America 2021: Where and when?

Today's Copa America final takes place at the iconic Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Kick-off is at 9pm BRT local time Saturday night, making it a 1am BST (Sun) / 8pm ET / 5pm PT start elsewhere.

How to watch Copa America 2021 online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the Copa America 2021 final further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching a match, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

