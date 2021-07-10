It's the showdown most football fans will have wanted as Lionel Messi's Argentina take on Neymar's Brazil at the Maracana Stadium.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2021 Copa America final no matter where you are in the world with our Brazil vs Argentina guide below.
Argentina are looking to win the trophy for the first time since 1993, with Messi desperately hoping to lead his side to glory in what could be his last appearance in the tournament.
The Barcelona star has had a well-decorated club career, but has so far never won a major trophy while playing for his nation, but his match-performance performances in this tournament show he is intent on ending that hoodoo.
Brazil were the pre-tournament favorites, and have largely lived up to that billing. However they were unconvincing in their semi-final win over Peru, sneaking a 1-0 victory thanks to Lucas Paqueta's first half strike.
A win for Argentina would see them draw level with Uruguay on 15 Copa America triumphs, while a victory for host nation Brazil would mark the tenth time that they have lifted the trophy.
Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Brazil vs Argentina live stream and watch the Copa America 2021 final from wherever you are in the world and for FREE.
Copa America 2021: Where and when?
Today's Copa America final takes place at the iconic Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Kick-off is at 9pm BRT local time Saturday night, making it a 1am BST (Sun) / 8pm ET / 5pm PT start elsewhere.
How to watch Copa America 2021 online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the Copa America 2021 final further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching a match, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.
How to watch Brazil vs Argentina online in the US
Fox Sports has exclusive English language broadcast rights to the Copa America 2021 final in the US.
If you're a subscriber to the network as part of your cable package, you can stream all the action via its streaming platform.
If you're not a cable TV customer, then check out over-the-top streaming service FuboTV which carries a host of premium TV channels including Fox Sports. Better still, if you're new to the service you can take advantage of a free 7-day trial. After the trial ends, the service costs $65 a month for 120 channels.
Kick-off is at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.
Fubo TV
Since FuboTV carries Fox Sports, you can use it to tune in and watch Copa America live action from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV.
How to watch Brazil vs Argentina live in the UK for FREE
Viewers in the UK can watch all the action from the Copa America final for free live on the BBC.
The public service broadcaster will also be showing the match via its BBC iPlayer streaming service, which you'll need a valid UK TV license to access.
The match kicks off at 1am BST on Saturday night / Sunday morning.
If you aren't in the country during the Copa America final, using a VPN will allow you to watch every match just like you would if you were at home.
BBC iPlayer
Stream the BBC's coverage of the Copa America 2021 final for free online with BBC iPlayer.
Live stream the Copa America final live in Australia
Footy mad Aussies can watch Brazil vs Argentina live via Optus Sport. Optus's coverage is available to stream via mobile and tablet with the network's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.
The game kicks off Down Under at 10am AEST on Sunday morning.
Optus Sport
Optus Sport is your go-to for streaming the Copa America Final in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year upfront at $139 to save a little cash.
How to watch Brazil vs Argentina in Canada
Canadian viewers will be able to watch the Copa America final via Spanish-language channel Univision.
The network's coverage can also be watched via its Univision Now streaming service.
The game starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, with Univision's coverage getting underway at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT.
