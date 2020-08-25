What you need to know
- Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck arrives to Borderlands 3 on September 10.
- Included in the existing season pass for the game.
- Level cap increasing to 65 for all players.
What a fustercluck. That's exactly what's happening next in Borderlands 3 as the latest DLC pack has been revealed for Gearbox's ever popular looter shooter. Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck will be available through the existing season pass on September 10 on all platforms.
"Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck dares to ask: what makes the bloodthirsty psychos of Borderlands so uniformly deranged? Brilliant scientist Patricia Tannis believes they've been driven insane by the knowledge of a mythical place she calls "Vaulthalla," and the key to uncovering this legendary location lies within the mind of Krieg, the most badass psycho of them all. So naturally, Tannis is sending you on a mission into Krieg's chaotic mind in search of clues. Only by surviving the perils of Kreig's twisted inner world can you reap the rewards of Vaulthalla."
As always players can expect new cosmetics and gear including legendary weapons along with the new content. Also coming with the DLC, but for all players, is a level cap increase to 65. The additional five levels represents the biggest single increase since the launch of the game and also, at least for the foreseeable, the last.
There's also the ongoing Anniversary Celebration event that continues right up until the release of the new DLC, with further mini-events to come including one where enemies will drop more cash.
Explore the universe
Borderlands 3
Loot and shoot your way to riches
Borderlands 3 is packed full of content, and fans across consoles, Steam, and Stadia can try it out for free this weekend. Get ready for plenty of mayhem across the galaxy as you fight mutant creatures and bandits alike.
