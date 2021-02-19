What you need to know
- The rogue class will be coming to Diablo 4.
- Diablo 4 has been delayed into 2022.
- BlizzConline will be revealing new Diablo 4 details throughout this weekend.
With BlizzConline kicking off today, we have a wealth of new information coming about the latest Blizzard games. One of the most highly anticipated games in Blizzard's stable is undoubtedly Diablo 4. Today, during BlizzConline we got our first look at a new class that will be coming to Diablo 4. This new trailer gives us a cinematic first look at the rogue class. The dark and brooding theme of this trailer incredibly nails the Diablo aesthetic. While also giving us a look at the backstory of the rogue class.
The rogue class offers players a wide variety of flexibility thanks to her advanced mobility. With a variety of playstyles at your disposal, the rogue class will no doubt be a favorite. Whether you are a seasoned Diablo veteran, or new to the series. Diablo 4 is certainly shaping up to be an incredible title, with Blizzard's transparency on the future of the game. As well as the entire franchise overall, there is no better time to be a Diablo fan than right now.
Given the popularity of the Diablo series, it's within reason it could make our list of best PS5 games if Blizzard meets expectations. The company has announced that it isn't coming until 2022, so we're looking at a long wait before it comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
