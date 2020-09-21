Newest Blink camera Blink Outdoor Camera Free cloud storage Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Camera The third-generation Blink Outdoor camera is fairly similar to the XT2 out of the box, but Blink intends to sell a battery accessory that will double its already durable battery life, along with a new module that enables local video storage. Blink has also taken away its free cloud storage for this generation, hoping to compel you into a subscription. $100 at Amazon Pros Four-year battery pack

Local video storage module

New privacy mode

New physical design Cons Battery, storage upgrades are sold separately

Costs more

No free cloud storage starting in 2021 This second-generation Blink camera has identical FPS, FOV, and resolution to its successor and a still-impressive two-year battery life. It's being sold as a discount as retailers try to get rid of stock for the newer model, making now a good time to save money on a pack of cams with free cloud storage. $75 at Amazon Pros Available at a discount

Cloud storage available for free

Two-year battery life Cons No option for local storage

Not compatible with newer Blink app features

Blink has split apart its XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Camera, launching a new Blink Outdoor Camera and Blink Indoor Camera. The XT2 is no longer on Blink's product page, but it's still available for sale at a discount, probably making you wonder if you should save some money or go for new. After comparing the specs, we've found that the Blink Outdoor is nearly identical to the XT2, but it has a few key improvements in battery life and video storage, making it worth paying full price for some shoppers — though maybe not for others.

Blink Outdoor versus Blink XT2: Better battery and storage (sold separately)

The new Blink Outdoor camera has the same dimensions as the XT2, but a somewhat revamped design. Where the XT2 has a demarcated center where the lenses sit, the Blink Outdoor has its lenses and speaker output housed more naturally in a uniform black finish that extends to the edge.

But we'll move past aesthetics since you're here for what these cams can see, not what they look like. Take a look at our spec comparison table, and you'll see that Amazon didn't rock the boat with its third-generation lineup. The new Blink Outdoor has the same field of view (FOV), frames per second (FPS), video resolution, and two-year battery life as the XT2.

Blink Outdoor Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Size 2.8" x 2.8" x 1.4" 2.8" x 2.8" x 1.4" Weight 1.7oz / 48g 3.15oz / 89 g Temperature range -4°F to 113°F -4ºF to 110ºF Colors Black Black Field of view (FOV) 110º diagonal 110º diagonal Frames per second (FPS) Up to 30 Up to 30 Resolution 1080p HD 1080p HD Battery Life Up to 2 years on 2 AA batteries (included); upcoming option for separate Battery Extender that runs on 4 AA batteries for up to 4 years Up to 2 years on 2 AA batteries (included) Audio 2-way with speaker 2-way with speaker Cloud storage Free through 2020, then $3/month per camera or $10/month for unlimited cameras Free Motion detection Yes Yes Privacy zones Yes No Motion-only notifications Yes No LED indicators Optional blue LED to indicate it is recording, red LED when recording in night vision Optional blue LED to indicate it is recording Local storage Yes, up to 64GB using the upcoming Blink Add-On Sync Module 2 No

This isn't just a rebranding of the same camera. For one thing, the Blink XT2 features customized activity zones to determine which regions should or shouldn't trigger alerts. The new Blink Outdoor camera also has this feature, but now includes customizable privacy zones, which you can set so they don't trigger alerts or don't show up in video clips. Each camera feed is split into 25 rectangular zones in-app, so you can be exact in which regions are protected.

The Blink Outdoor also has the option to send motion-only notifications without recording video, letting you check on an alert with the live feed without wasting storage space. The XT2 records footage by default. Since many buyers would prefer that option anyway, you may not consider the alternative a loss.

The next two improvements come from Blink Outdoor-compatible accessories that are both "coming soon" with no hard release dates. The Blink Camera Battery Expansion Pack (above, left) is a $30 expansion to the Blink Outdoor that allows you to attach four AA batteries to it instead of two, effectively doubling its battery life to a whopping four years.

The Blink Sync Module 2 (above, right) is a $35 hub that locally stores video clips from up to 10 Blink cameras, but it requires plugging in a 64GB USB flash drive (also sold separately). With Module 2, you can either view your video clips on the Blink Home Monitor app or plug your drive into your computer and upload any clips you wish to save. Keep in mind that if you plan to buy the Blink Indoor Cam as well, that ships with a complementary Sync Module 2.

For comparison, the Blink XT2 ships with the Sync Module 1, which offers free video cloud storage but has no local storage option. Blink Outdoor buyers, on the other hand, will have to pay for cloud storage through the Blink Subscription Plan. Blink is trying to lessen the sting of paying for a previously-free service by making its subscription free through 2020; however, starting in 2021 you'll pay $3/month per camera or $10/month for unlimited cameras.

The only other difference we could find was a minor change with the LED indicator lights. The XT2 has a blue LED that lets you know if a camera is filming, but it can be turned off in your app settings. The new Blink Outdoor has the same optional blue LED, but also an automatic red LED that shines whenever a camera is filming in night mode.

Blink Outdoor versus Blink XT2: Try the newer model

In our Blink XT2 review, our reviewer felt there were two negatives — that you have to unmount the camera to change batters and that it needed better app performance. The new Blink Outdoor camera delays the first problem by doubling your battery life. As for app improvements, consider that new features like privacy mode and local storage are explicitly not supported for the XT2. Blink is actively encouraging people to upgrade to the new Blink Outdoor cam by not keeping the XT2 in the loop for new upgrades and accessories.

Free cloud storage and two years of battery life made the XT2 stand out among its competition. At four years with the battery extender, the new Blink Outdoor leaps past the competition, while $120/year for unlimited cloud storage is more of an industry standard. If, however, you buy the Sync Module 2, you'll get free local storage that, because it isn't on the cloud, is more secure from potential company data breaches or hacking.

With Blink likely to improve features for the Blink Outdoor while leaving the XT2 behind, your only reason to choose the older model is money — particularly if you plan on buying multiple cams to cover your entire home. A five-camera pack of Blink XT2s is a great bargain; if you purchase a five-camera Blink Outdoor pack, you'll get a good discount, but if you also want five $30 battery expansion packs you'll end up paying much more in total than you will for the XT2 bundle.

Otherwise, despite the minor differences between the two Blink generations, we think the option for local storage, four years of battery life, and future app improvements make the new Blink Outdoor camera the clear choice if you don't mind paying extra. We consider it one of the best wireless security cameras available, and with the Sync Module 2, it may even hold its own against the best security cameras with local storage.

