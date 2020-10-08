Grab your pistols and brush up on your dodging skills, because Blaston is going to challenge both the accuracy of your aim as well as the flexibility of your body. This 1 vs 1 dueling game pits one player against the other in slow-motion gun battles, set up like an old fashioned pistol duel. The trick here is that Blaston's movements are all done in slow motion, with bullet-time on all the time, helping players to dodge bullets while they better strategize the winning shot. In a very good way, it's a bit reminiscent of Ironlights — just with guns instead of melee weapons.

Blaston launches on the Oculus Quest family of headsets today for $9.99, with a PC VR release via Steam and the Oculus Store soon. Folks picking up an Oculus Quest 2 will be happy to know that Resolution Games has created several graphical enhancements for the Quest 2's added horsepower, which will be available soon in an update. Blaston players on the Oculus Quest will be able to duel Oculus Quest 2 players, which should open up the playing field a bit. Resolution Games is probably best known for Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs and Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale, although Blaston marks the 12th VR game release from the company.

Players will take the stage on a gladiator-esque podium within close firing range of their opponent and try to outsmart and outmaneuver each other in classic dueling style. As you can see from the trailer below, Blaston is a futuristic cyberpunk-themed game with tons of different weapons, player styles, and unlockables that'll have you blasting through the ranks as you level up your skills. There's no doubt some sore muscles will crop up with all this dodging, ducking, and weaving.