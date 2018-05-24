Earlier this month, BlackBerry revealed that the KEY2 would be announced on June 7 . Just a couple weeks later, we now have a teaser video from the company giving us our first official look at the phone.

The render of the KEY2 shown in the video lines up a with leaks we've previously seen, including the return of a physical keyboard, a new button that appears to be an app drawer shortcut of some sort, and even dual cameras on the back.

What we're seeing so far looks a lot like the first KEYone, but that's perfectly fine. The KEYone is still one heck of a gadget, and with the KEY2 presumably being a more powerful version of that, I'd say we're going to be in for a real treat.

BlackBerry will be announcing the KEY2 in New York on June 7 and is promoting it with the phrase "An Icon Reborn."

Are you looking forward to the BlackBerry KEY2?

