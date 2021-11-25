Wireless chargers are on the rise. While many may offer slower charging speeds than a USB charger, there's something absolutely freeing about not having to futz around with cables. Just place your phone on a page next to your bed, while you're watching the dishes, or in the bathroom while you're getting ready for a bit of a top-up. And many of the Android phones on sale for Black Friday support wireless charging making these great gifts for anyone.

Belkin makes some of the best wireless chargers around, so it's nice to see that it's offering some great discounts on products for Black Friday; with some chargers nearly half-off! iOttie and Anker also offer great chargers with sleek designs, and some offer charging speeds as fast as 15W, which is perfect whether you own an iPhone or a Samsung.

Belkin wireless chargers up to 49% off for Black Friday

Belkin Special Edition BoostUp Wireless Charger 7.5W | 33% off This charger is optimized for iPhones but is compatible with any Qi-enabled smartphone or accessory, capable of charging at 7.5W. It also has an indicator light so you can easily tell when your phone is correctly lined up. $20 at Amazon Belkin BoostCharge Fast Wireless Charger 10W | 49% off The Belkin BoostCharge wireless charger features a unique design that makes it easy to place your phone in landscape or portrait mode while it charges. $18 at Amazon Belkin Wireless Charging Stand | 20% off This Belking wireless charging stand provides up to 15W of charging speed with dual coils so you can place your phone in landscape mode. $20 at Amazon

Other wireless chargers on sale for Black Friday

iOttie iON Wireless Plus v2 Charging Pad 10W | 20% off The iOttie iON charger not only charges your devices at up to 10W wirelessly but also features soft feathered fabric in multiple colors that can match anyone's home decor. It also features a USB which can charge a device at 18W. $28 at Amazon iOttie iON Wireless Fast Charging Stand 10W | 7% off iOttie's wireless charging stand charges up to 10W depending on your phone and even features dual coils that allow you to charge your phone in either orientation, making it easy to watch videos. $28 at Amazon Anker PowerWave II Wireless Charger 15W | 20% off Anker's PowerWave wireless charger can automatically optimize the charging speed based on your phone's needs, between 5W, 7. 5W, 10W, and 15W, making it ideal for any smartphone. $25 at Amazon Anker PowerWave Wireless Charging Stand 10W | 22% off Anker's wireless charging stand features a sleek design and provides optimized charging that switches based on your phone's power needs. Plus, the dual coils let you charge regardless of orientation. $15.20 at Amazon

You can never have too many wireless chargers around the house, so you should take advantage of these deals while they last. Not every smartphone supports wireless charging, so it's good to check if yours does. You should also know the speed it supports, so you can get a wireless charger that's best for your device.