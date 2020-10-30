Don't make the mistake of waiting until Black Friday to start your holiday shopping this year. We've all become accustomed to looking for Black Friday deals a few days early, but in 2020, you actually have to start a month early — a.k.a. right now! We're seeing Black Friday sales at retailers like Best Buy and Target that are already going live with even more offers coming soon.

Right now, one deal at Daily Steals could score you the Nest Hello Video Doorbell in New, Open Box condition for just $144.99 when you use promo code FUTRNST during checkout. That saves you $85 off its regular price of $230 and marks one of the best deals ever offered on this smart video doorbell. Daily Steals includes free US shipping and a 30-day warranty with your purchase.

Save $85 Now Google Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell (Open Box) See and speak with whoever's at your door using an app on your phone once you've installed the Nest Hello Video Doorbell. Today's deal saves you $85 on the doorbell in new yet open box condition when you use the following promo code during checkout. $144.99 $229.99 $85 off See at DailySteals With coupon: FUTRNST

The Nest Hello doorbell and Google Wi-Fi belong together, which is why today's offer is such a great deal. The Nest Home video doorbell monitors your front door and provides video resolution of 1600 x 1200 up to 30 fps. It has night vision functionality, two-way audio so you can talk to whoever is out there, and both noise and echo cancellation. With 24/7 streaming, you can check in at any time, and it saves you a three-hour snapshot history.

The Nest doorbell also has dual-band Wi-Fi. It can connect to the companion app on your phone and send you alerts whenever someone is at the door, whether they ring or not. Because of this, you really want a stable Wi-Fi network you can rely on. The sort of Wi-Fi that won't let you down no matter where you're inside your house. See where I'm going with this?

The great thing about Google Wi-Fi is that much like the Nest video doorbell, it's designed specifically to be easy to use. You won't struggle much with getting the system setup, and it will help create a Wi-Fi blanket for your entire house. It's also Bluetooth ready so Bluetooth devices don't even need to connect to Wi-Fi to get on the system. It's smart enough to communicate with your phone and send you alerts, too, so you'll be on top of everything happening throughout your home.

More Nest discounts like today's deal on the Nest Hello doorbell can be found in our guide to the best Nest deals for Black Friday 2020.