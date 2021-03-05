The long-awaited Biomutant from Experiment 101 is finally set to arrive later in 2021 and anyone looking forward to this truly unusual action role-playing game has a variety of options to pick and choose from. It's published by THQ Nordic, meaning there's some truly wild (and expensive) collector's editions for anyone willing. To help clear up what comes with what, we've put together a preorder guide for Biomutant, detailing each edition of the game available.

Biomutant all editions available for preorder

There's three different versions of Biomutant that you can choose from when preordering. The first is the standard edition. It's $60 and comes with the game, so it's pretty simple. After that, things get interesting.

If you want a special edition of the game, you could go for the Collector's Edition. At $120, you get the game and a variety of neat bonus items: