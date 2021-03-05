The long-awaited Biomutant from Experiment 101 is finally set to arrive later in 2021 and anyone looking forward to this truly unusual action role-playing game has a variety of options to pick and choose from. It's published by THQ Nordic, meaning there's some truly wild (and expensive) collector's editions for anyone willing. To help clear up what comes with what, we've put together a preorder guide for Biomutant, detailing each edition of the game available.
Biomutant all editions available for preorder
There's three different versions of Biomutant that you can choose from when preordering. The first is the standard edition. It's $60 and comes with the game, so it's pretty simple. After that, things get interesting.
If you want a special edition of the game, you could go for the Collector's Edition. At $120, you get the game and a variety of neat bonus items:
- Official Soundtrack
- A1 Fabric Artwork
- Figurine of the main character
- Premium Box
If you, for some reason, are in the mood to spend $400 on a special version of Biomutant, there's also the Atomic Edition. It comes with the following:
- Diorama of main character in combat
- Steelbook
- T-Shirt in L/XL
- Oversized Mousepad
- A1 Fabric Artwork
- Official Soundtrack
- Premium Box
We feel the need to repeat ourselves in saying this is $400. That's the price of a PS5 Digital Edition, or an Xbox Series S with $100 left over. Still, it undeniably offers the most extras and is the only way to the get the steelbook for the game.
Is there a PS5 edition of Biomutant available?
There aren't any next-generation enhancements we're aware of right now, so although it'll be playable on PS5 through backward compatibility, it won't be joining the ranks of the best PS5 games available, at least not at launch.
After a long development period and numerous delays, Biomutant is currently set to release on May 25 for PS4, PC and Xbox One.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Camera showdown: Galaxy S21 Ultra vs. Note 20 Ultra vs. S20 Ultra
Samsung's Galaxy Ultra devices are all about offering the most powerful, versatile cameras in the smartphone world. So what happens when we pit them against each other? It might not be as clear cut as you'd expect.
Review: The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is health and fitness tracking done right
When you're seeking a highly efficient fitness watch, there are tons of options. The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is a user-friendly smartwatch that covers the essentials in a fun yet organized manner.
Google Pixel 5a launch date just leaked — here's when it might arrive
Google could take the wraps off the Pixel 4a successor at an event on June 11, according to a new tweet by leaker Jon Prosser. The leaker also claims Google will be releasing a new pair of true wireless earbuds next month.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Maquette, and more free this month on PS Plus
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, then you know about PlayStation's free games of the month. Here are the free games you can get this month with your membership.