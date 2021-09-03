Follow our guide below on how to get a Billie Eilish 'Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles' stream and watch the new concert special online on Disney+, no matter where you are in the world.

While her recent world tour may have been disrupted by the pandemic, the great news for Billie Eilish fans who missed out on seeing her are in for a live treat with a lavish concert special set to be streamed on Disney+ .

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, the film sees Billie perform all sixteen songs from her brand new album Happier Than Ever in sequential order for the first time.

The performance, which also features her brother FINNEAS, was filmed at one of Los Angeles' most iconic venues: the Hollywood Bowl.

As well as featuring the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the performances are complemented by animated segments that promise to take fans on a journey through Billie's hometown of Los Angeles.

Speaking of the film, Eilish says: "To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it."

Read on for full details on how to get a stream of Billie Eilish's 'Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles' no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Billie Eilish 'Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles': Where and when?

This cinematic concert will be available on Disney+ from Friday, September 3.

How to stream Billie Eilish 'Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles'

Billie Eilish's Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles' is a Disney+ Original and is therefore exclusive to the streaming service.

Disney+ is now available across North America, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, most of mainland Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America.

If you're located in a country where Disney+ is available - simply head to the Disney+ website to sign up for the service.

As well as being able to watch Billie Eilish 'Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles', a Disney+ subscription gives you access to everything Star Wars - including The Mandalorian, the entire Marvel Comic Universe canon, Disney's massive animated movie back catalog, plus Fox's and Pixar's as well, all for just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.