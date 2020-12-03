Google Stadia just passed the one-year anniversary mark last month and over the past year, it's grown considerably. Looking at the list of every game on Stadia the consistent quality of its Pro subscription offering is becoming apparent.

Google is kicking off the last month of 2020 with a bang as well by launching two brand new Stadia-exclusives today that are being added into the Pro subscription, as well as six new games for Pro earlier this week.

The two new exclusives titles releasing today are Outcasters, a quirky twin-stick shooter with cute blob-like characters, and Submerged: Hidden Depths. Submerged was not even previously announced prior to today and it's launching on the same day as its reveal. You can play it instantly right here.

Elder Scrolls Online will be free this weekend as well for Stadia Pro subscribers starting today. Since the Stadia edition of ESO features cross-progression and simultaneous cross-play with the PC version you shouldn't have trouble finding people to play with. If you're new to Stadia, you can sign up for a free one-month trial of Pro and sample the lineup of games, including the free ESO period this weekend.

The six other games getting added to the Pro subscription for subscribers to access as of this week are:

Anyone can also check out Super Bomberman R Online entirely for free right now without even needing a Pro subscription.

In additional news beyond the Stadia Pro subscription, five other games also just launched on Stadia this week as well: