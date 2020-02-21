What you need to know
- Bethesda Softworks publishes multiple game franchises including Fallout, The Elder Scrolls and Wolfenstein.
- Bethesda Softworks is pulling most of its games from NVIDIA GeForce Now streaming, with the exception of Wolfenstein: Youngblood.
- Recently, Activision Blizzard also pulled its games from the service.
While the NVIDIA GeForce Now streaming service is seeing quite a bit of attention shortly after coming out of beta testing, more and more publishers are pulling their games. Today, NVIDIA confirmed on its forums that Bethesda Softworks is pulling most of its games from GeForce Now. The lone exception is Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which will remain for the time being.
Bethesda Softworks is the games publishing arm of ZeniMax, publishing several franchises from the companies' studios, including the Fallout, Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein and Doom games. Bethesda Softworks isn't the first publisher to pull out however, as Activision Blizzard recently pulled all of its games, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the best-selling game of 2019 in the U.S.
It hasn't all been bad news recently, as CD Projekt Red confirmed that the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 would support GeForce Now on day one. We'll continue to provide updates as publishers either support or pull out of the service. NVIDIA GeForce Now differs from many streaming services in that it allows users to stream their own PC games that they buy, either in limited sessions for free or with extended sessions at $5 a month.
