  • Bethesda Softworks announced that Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online will get free next-gen upgrades.
  • Players on Xbox One or PS4 will be able to upgrade to the Xbox Series X or PS5 versions at no additional cost.
  • There's no word on other Bethesda titles but the company is committed to free upgrades.

Today, Bethesda Softworks confirmed that Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online will be getting free upgrades on Xbox Series X and PS5. If you own those games on Xbox One or PS4, you'll be able to upgrade to the next-generation version at no extra cost.

Both games will also be playable via backward compatibility on the new consoles. Bethesda notes that it does not have any info to share on other games in its catalogue but that it is committed to free upgrades for any games that do get next-generation enhancements.

Doom Eternal is getting two DLC expansions over the next year. We don't know when they'll arrive but Bethesda has shared some concept art. It's possible we'll see more at QuakeCon at Home, which begins on August 7.

As for the company's future pipeline of titles, Bethesda Softworks' next upcoming games, Arkane Studios' Deathloop and Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo, are timed console exclusives on PS5. Deathloop is set to release in Holiday 2020, while Ghostwire: Tokyo is currently aiming for sometime in 2021.

