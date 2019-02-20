If you like to charge your phone at your desk all day, but you still want to use it unencumbered, then a wireless charging pad or stand is the way to go. They can work great as bedside charging solutions, or for quick top-ups when you're home in between working and heading out for evening activities.
Whatever your use, these are the best wireless charging pads for the Samsung Galaxy S10.
From the source
Samsung convertible charging stand
Who better to buy a wireless charging stand from than Samsung itself? This "convertible" charging pad can be a flat pad, or it can slide into a stand depending on how you'd like to use it. It charges at up to 9 watts and has multiple coils, so placement of your phone is less worrisome. Grab it in black or tan.
Trusted brand
Anker PowerPort charging pad
Anker makes fabulous charging products, and this 10W charging pad fits in well with its repertoire. It has LED indicators to let you know when your S10 is charging, and it has non-slip pads on the bottom so that it stays put on your desk or table. If you're looking for a very thin charging pad, this is the one you want.
Conversation piece
iOttie iON charging pad
If you're looking for a charging pad that can add to your home's or office's decor, this fabric-wrapped charging pad is ideal. It charges at up to 10 watts and comes in four colors to add a bit of style and flair to your setup. A USB-C cable comes in the box, and iOttie provides a two-year warranty.
Funky and functional
TYLT VU charging stand
TYLT's awesome VU charging stands look rad and come in fun, bright colors. They also have three charging coils, so you never have to worry about proper placement for your S10. You can charge it standing up or on its side, and the stand is easy enough to hold if you want to test while still charging your S10.
Better in black
Anker PowerWave charging stand
The PowerWave is a no-frills charging stand that can charge at up to 7.5 watts. It does require a Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger, which isn't included, but it comes with the necessary cable, which is 6 feet long. Anker also promises that this stand will charge phones with cases that are up to 5 millimeters thick.
Simple and inexpensive
Yootech charging pad
This charging pad comes in a few colors and has a bright LED indicator to show you your S10 is charging, though it will turn off after 16 seconds so that it's not interruptive to your sleep. Your S10 is protected against overvoltage, short circuiting, and overheating with this pad, and it Yootech provides an 18-month warranty.
Triple coil charging
Choetech charging pad
This phone-shaped charging pad has three coils, so you have to worry less about precisely placing your S10 on it. There are five colors to choose from, and they can charge at up to 10 watts, giving your S10 the fastest possible wireless charge.
Great warranty
Seneo charging stand
Seneo's stand comes in black or white and with a three-year warranty against any defects. It has two charging coils and can handle phones that have cases up to 4 millimeters thick. This stand has an LED indicator on the front to show you your S10 is charging, and it automatically protects your phone against any electrical issues.
Keeping your Galaxy S10 juiced up no matter where you go is much easier without the annoying cables. Charge it wirelessly with one of these pads. For the most versatility, grab the Samsung convertible stand.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.