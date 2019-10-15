Best Wallet Cases for Google Pixel 4 Android Central 2019

The Pixel 4 is the latest great phone from Google, offering some amazing new features for photography and new ways to do more with your phone without actually touching it. Another great way to get more out of your phone is to put it in a wallet case that lets you carry all your most important cards and cash with your phone. Here are the best wallet case options for the Pixel 4.

Keep it all with your Pixel 4

Buying a case for a brand new phone like the Pixel 4 is just good common sense. Investing in a well-made wallet case that cuts down your daily carry is even smarter and will save you time and hassle while projecting a professional appearance and, most importantly, protecting your phone.

Our top recommendation is the premium Snakehive leather case which is made from genuine leather looks great in all the available color. The only thing that might give you pause is the price, but Snakehive does offer a no hassle 30-day money back guarantee so if you don't think the quality craftmanship is worth it you can send it back for a full refund.

Beyond that, I have to give a nod to the offerings from ProCase which offers a more standard wallet case and one with a built-in mirror. Just like Snakehive, ProCase is known for making excellent wallet cases and they're the next best option if your Pixel 4 accessory budget is a bit tight.

