The Oculus Quest is perfect for traveling and taking VR on the go. It doesn't require any external sensors and provides completely untethered virtual reality. You can easily fit everything you need inside of a small carrying case and bring the Oculus Quest to a party or on vacation. But aspects of the Oculus Quest are sensitive, most notably the lenses which need to be procted, especially during transport. These cases all provide protection for your headset, Touch Controllers, and some have extra space for the accessories that you need to bring with your device like spare batteries.

Take it with you

The Oculus Quest is extremely portable, great for travel, and a fun device to bring to parties. But it has components that are sensitive, such as its lenses. To keep it protected when you're on the move, you'll want to make sure to use a good case.

We recommend the Navitech Rugged Backpack since it is an extremely versatile travel backpack with different compartments inside of it. It has enough room for your headset, Touch Controllers, and any accessories you need, such as extra batteries.

If you need heavy duty protection, you should look at the CASEMATIX 18" XL VR Headset Case. It's more expensive but has a waterproof O-ring seal and is impact resistant. The inside of the case has customizable foam that lets you fit the case to the device and accessories that you'd like to bring with you.

