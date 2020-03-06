As the years progress, streaming services become more and more popular. There are a number of reasons behind the rise in these services, from people not wanting to pay cable providers for the access to recent concerns about things like the Coronavirus which could have you spending more time indoors than usual. Regardless of your reasoning behind wanting a new streaming provider, there is absolutely no reason that you should overpay for the service you choose.

Since more people than ever are consuming streaming content, that means that more companies are fighting to create it and deliver it to you. There are a whole lot of services out there now, from older options like Netflix to the newest ones like Disney+, which means there is a lot to keep up with when looking to sign up for one. Price is just one of many factors that you should look into when trying to figure out which service will best fit your needs. Our pals at CordCutters have broken down all the services and listed out which live TV channels are available on each. This is insanely handy if you absolutely must have a specific channel and you are worried it may not be available on the service you like. We've rounded up the best streaming services deals that you can take advantage of right now in one easy place. Be sure to check out the full list below so you can get started today. Streaming Services Pricing: How much do they cost? Pricing varies big time between the different services, and changes frequently based on promotions that are running. Here's a quick overview of each service that's detailed below, showing the current pricing and whether it has a free trial or not.

Service Monthly rate Free trial? Disney+ Bundle $12.99 No Hulu $5.99 7 Days Amazon Prime Video $8.99 30-day FuboTV $54.99 No Sling $20 No Netflix $8.99 30-day

Disney+ / Hulu / ESPN+ Bundle Content is king when it comes to streaming services, and picking just one to meet all your needs is not easy. This bundle gives you access to the most variety of all the plans, and comes in at an insanely affordable monthly price. For just $12.99 per month you get all that Disney+ and ESPN+ have to offer, along with a subscription to the commercial-supported Hulu plan. That means that you can switch between watching your favorite sporting match to some cartoons for the kids, and then catch up on your favorite primetime TV shows in the evenings. This does not include Live TV, though you can upgrade for the difference each month if you really need to watch everything live. Normally, Disney+ on its own costs $6.99 per month, ESPN+ costs $4.99 per month, and Hulu costs $5.99 per month. By bundling all three together you save 25% on your monthly cost, and still retain access to everything that each service offers. If this isn't quite enough content for you, Hulu does offer the ability to add HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, and Starz for an extra monthly subscription fee.

Hulu Currently, Hulu doesn't have any special promotional pricing going on, but with a base price of just $5.99 per month it's still easy to consider that a deal. Around the holidays, Hulu drops pricing for new customers down to between $1 and $2, though we don't anticipate seeing another offer like that until closer to Black Friday (if at all). The base Hulu package does not include a Live TV option, and is commercial-supported. That means that you'll see commercials when watching reruns of content, though there are not as many as you may have seen if you watched it live through a cable provider. You can get rid of the commercials by stepping up to the $11.99 a month package, or add TV with a package starting at $54.99. For $60.99 per month you can get the ad-free package with Live TV. Hulu also offers Premium Add-on channels, like HBO, Starz, Cinemax, and Showtime for anywhere form $8.99 to $14.99 extra per month. There is no long-term commitment needed for any of Hulu's plans, so get started today.

Amazon Prime Video Amazon's Prime Video streaming service may not be something you consider very often, but there's a chance that you actually already pay for the access without even realizing it. Amazon includes Prime Video with its Prime membership, which means if you pay for the other benefits on a monthly or annual basis, you can start streaming right now at no additional cost to you. There are a few premium channels that you can add to your basic subscription that will run you a few extra bucks per month, but they are all completely optional. With Prime Video you can run up to three streams at the same time, and it works on Android, Apple, Fire TV, Playstation, Xbox, Apple TV, and more. There's a catalog of over 18,000 movies, nearly 2,000 TV shows, and a bunch of original content as well. If you're a Prime member, you can get started with Prime Video for free today. If you aren't a Prime member, you can sign up for $8.99 per month or join Prime for $12.99 a month (or $119 per year).

FuboTV When it comes to services that have live TV options, not many of them are offering free trials anymore. FuboTV does however continue to offer a free 7-day trial, which is a great way to really get a feel for the service without dishing out any cash. After the trial, Fubo starts at $54.99 per month, which gets you access to nearly 200 channels depending on your area. FuboTV offers sports, entertainment, and news channels, and covers a wide range in variety amongst them. You can also add on options like Cloud DVR Plus for $10 a month or Family Share for $6. If you're big into sports, there are a few packages like NFL Redzone, Fubo Cycling, International Sports Plus, and others that will score you additional content for a monthly fee. Overall, FuboTV is a well-rounded service that offers a free trial you should absolutely be taking advantage of right now.

Sling TV When you sign up for Sling TV you get $10 off of the package of your choice for the first month. This means that the Orange and Blue packages are just $20 for the first month, or you can combine them for $35 for the first month. After that, you are billed at the full rate, which would be $30 for the single package or $45 for the combo. Both the Orange and Blue packages have different channels, with the Orange being a bit heavier on the sports and family options and the Blue one leaning a little heavier into news and history. Of course, the Blue & Orange package gives you all the channels, and combining them saves you $15 each month versus subscribing to each one independently. Like with Hulu, there is no long-term commitment here and you can cancel or change your plan at any time.

Netflix While you may not be able to sign up for a reduced monthly cost right now, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial which is more than many other streaming services are offering currently. Following the free trial, you can sign up for one of three packages with prices starting at just $8.99 per month. The big difference between them is that the Basic Plan only streams on one device at a time in SD resolution, while the Standard Plan makes the jump up to HD streams on two devices, and the Premium Plan offers UHD streams on up to four devices at the same time. Over the years Netflix has produced some really great original series, like Orange is the New Black and more recently Love is Blind. In addition, the service has a catalog of around 2,000 TV shows and nearly 5,000 different movies for your viewing pleasure. You can download many of these shows and movies for offline viewing, making it a great option for those who travel often and want to be able to watch movies and shows from anywhere. Whether you are looking to hang out and watch a movie or want to get caught up in a binge-watching session, Netflix is a great option to have around.

Using a VPN to watch streaming services from anywhere One of the negatives to streaming services is that unfortunately not all of the content is available everywhere. Due to restrictions and contracts, some content is geo-restricted and you can only view it in certain countries. Luckily, these days getting around that is pretty simple if you set up a VPN. With a VPN, or virtual private network, you can "spoof" your location to make it appear as though you are somewhere else, which removes the blocks on the content. There are a lot of different VPN providers out there, but the best VPN in our mind is ExpressVPN for a few reasons. Sure, you may pay a few extra bucks for it each month, but the speed, reliability, ease of use, and customer service make up for that without a doubt. The company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so there's little to no harm in trying it out for yourself. With ExpressVPN you can change your location to one of the hundreds of servers the company has, making it super easy to unlock loads of new content. Be sure to check out our ExpressVPN review for more information and then sign up today!

