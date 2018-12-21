Smart lighting isn't just limited to turning your bulbs on and off from your phone or changing their colors. With the right smart bulbs, you can even soup up your gaming rig with lights that follow the rhythm and beats of your games, turning your entire room into a living visualizer.

Matching the color and intensity of your lights to your games and peripherals can make a surprisingly noticeable difference for your gaming experience. Philips Hue and Nanoleaf both work great with brands like Razer for more specialized effects, and Nzxt lets you light up the inside of your computer case itself.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.