Best Sleeves for Asus Chromebook C434 Android Central 2020

The Asus C434 is an ultra-compact, ultra-slim Chromebook that is great for getting work done on the go. But that means having a convenient way to bring the computer with you. The best sleeves for Asus Chromebook C434 are slim, nicely fitted, and offer sufficient protection, taking into account its generous screen-to-body ratio and a 360-degree hinge.

What to look for in an Asus C434 Chromebook sleeve?

Keep in mind that there aren't really sleeves specifically designed for the Asus Chromebook C434. What you want to do is find a laptop sleeve that can accommodate the computer's size. While the C434 has a screen size of 14 inches, it might actually be smaller than other typical 14-inch laptops since it has a generous screen-to-body ratio. In other words, it has a very slim bezel beyond the screen. The 2-in-1 computer with a 360-degree hinge measures 14x9.8x0.6 inches in size.

The best Chromebook sleeves overall will offer sufficient protection on the outside through high-quality, waterproof material with a strong and secure zipper that won't allow water to seep inside. They will also have good padding on the inside to keep the computer safe from bumps, drops, and falls.

The best sleeves for the Asus Chromebook C434 might not necessarily be perfectly fitted, but they will offer room so you can easily slide the computer inside and effortlessly remove it as needed. The iKammo Laptop Sleeve Case Bag is a good option that meets all of these criteria, plus has a convenient front pocket to carry more items. And the price is right.

For the ultimate in protection, however, you might want to opt for one like the Voova Laptop Sleeve that has really thick and fluffy flannel inside and room to spare with the ability to fit an up to 15.6-inch laptop.

But if you're traveling back and forth to the office, or post-secondary educational institution, and want to fork over some more dough for something that looks more professional, consider the Solo New York Leather Laptop Sleeve that is sleek and stylish. You won't want to get caught in a rainstorm with this one, but it's worth considering for business meetings and travel.