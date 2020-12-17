Best Sleeves for Asus Chromebook C434 Android Central 2020
The Asus C434 is an ultra-compact, ultra-slim Chromebook that is great for getting work done on the go. But that means having a convenient way to bring the computer with you. The best sleeves for Asus Chromebook C434 are slim, nicely fitted, and offer sufficient protection, taking into account its generous screen-to-body ratio and a 360-degree hinge.
- Carry it all: iKammo Laptop Sleeve Case Bag
- Soft and simple: RAINYEAR Laptop Sleeve Protective Case
- 360-degree protection: tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve
- Sleek and fashionable: Solo New York Leather Laptop Sleeve
- Make a statement: Canvaslife White Rose Pattern Laptop Sleeve
- Warm and toasty: Voova Laptop Sleeve
Carry it all: iKammo Laptop Sleeve Case BagStaff Pick
Just about everything fits, literally, with this sleeve, including the color options, high-quality material, extra pockets, and price, making it the top pick. It comes in five colors of waterproof canvas fabric and is slim enough to easily slot into another bag. The spacious extra pocket can hold everything from a mouse to earphones, pens, a smartphone, notepads, and more. Shockproof, it has a soft lining inside to prevent scratches and a side handle for carrying it on its own.
Soft and simple: RAINYEAR Laptop Sleeve Protective Case
With an outer Neoprene layer and soft fluffy inner lining, you can rest assured that the Asus C434 Chromebook will be kept safe and sound inside. Available in a choice of seven colors, from basic black or bright blue and pink, a strong, top-loading zipper further keeps the computer safely secured inside until you're ready to get working.
360-degree protection: tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve
Get a full 360 degrees of protection with this case that can fit an up to 15-inch computer or Chromebook, including the C434. Fully waterproof and available in seven color options, it is made of nylon with the Corner Armor patented design at the bottom to protect it from drops and bumps. There's also a thick internal plush lining that provides padding for the computer and shock absorption. A front accessory pocket holds extras, including a thin tablet, cables, smartphone, and more.
Sleek and fashionable: Solo New York Leather Laptop Sleeve
Get a more formal look with this stylish dark brown espresso genuine Columbian leather sleeve, which can fit a computer up to 16 inches in size. It is complemented by soft interior lining and a leather tabbed zipper pull. Store other essentials in the front quick-access pocket so you have everything you need for a work or school session while on the go.
Make a statement: Canvaslife White Rose Pattern Laptop Sleeve
For making a bold, fashionable, and quirky statement, pull out this floral-designed sleeve, which is made from special canvas with imagery of white roses all over. It's not just about the looks, though. This functional and protective sleep is waterproof and shockproof so your Chromebook will remain protected. The U zipper makes it easy to put the C434 inside and remove it. It also has a front pocket for holding other items, from pens to eyeglasses and a phone.
Warm and toasty: Voova Laptop Sleeve
If you live somewhere with cold and frigid winters, you might appreciate the extra padding in this ultra-slim and lightweight sleeve, which has a soft, thick, and fluffy interior lining made of flannel. On the outside is water-repellant Oxford material. Available in nine colors so you're sure to find one that matches your personal style, there's a top-loading zipper, side handle, and two extra front pockets for accessories, with reinforced stitching on all stress points. It fits computers from 14 up to 15.6 inches in size.
What to look for in an Asus C434 Chromebook sleeve?
Keep in mind that there aren't really sleeves specifically designed for the Asus Chromebook C434. What you want to do is find a laptop sleeve that can accommodate the computer's size. While the C434 has a screen size of 14 inches, it might actually be smaller than other typical 14-inch laptops since it has a generous screen-to-body ratio. In other words, it has a very slim bezel beyond the screen. The 2-in-1 computer with a 360-degree hinge measures 14x9.8x0.6 inches in size.
The best Chromebook sleeves overall will offer sufficient protection on the outside through high-quality, waterproof material with a strong and secure zipper that won't allow water to seep inside. They will also have good padding on the inside to keep the computer safe from bumps, drops, and falls.
The best sleeves for the Asus Chromebook C434 might not necessarily be perfectly fitted, but they will offer room so you can easily slide the computer inside and effortlessly remove it as needed. The iKammo Laptop Sleeve Case Bag is a good option that meets all of these criteria, plus has a convenient front pocket to carry more items. And the price is right.
For the ultimate in protection, however, you might want to opt for one like the Voova Laptop Sleeve that has really thick and fluffy flannel inside and room to spare with the ability to fit an up to 15.6-inch laptop.
But if you're traveling back and forth to the office, or post-secondary educational institution, and want to fork over some more dough for something that looks more professional, consider the Solo New York Leather Laptop Sleeve that is sleek and stylish. You won't want to get caught in a rainstorm with this one, but it's worth considering for business meetings and travel.
