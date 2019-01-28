Sometimes, things don't look so professional when they are scratched to oblivion. That goes double for your Mobvoi TicWatch Pro, our current favorite Android smartwatch. Having a screen protector helps make your watch more durable, and prolongs its lifespan, which is important when you've just spent hundreds of dollars on a smartwatch.

Finding a special screen protector can be difficult, but ultimately, the best will: prolong your watch's life, barely stand out, will allow you to see what's on your watch with no blurriness, and is completely shatterproof. For that reasoning, we believe that the Lamshaw TicWatch Pro Glass Screen Protector is the best screen protector for your TicWatch Pro.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.