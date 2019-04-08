The Moto G7 Plus is now making its way into hands of more and more users while continuing to impress along the way. But what about protecting that gorgeous tear-drop display? Given that this phone only comes with Gorilla Glass 3, the screen is more prone to breaking without some form of protection. Here are some of the best screen protectors to keep your Moto G7 Plus safe from harm.

What we suggest

The Moto G7 Plus is a great, little handset and is sure to continue turning heads as it reaches more and more users. But when it comes to these new devices, you want to make sure that it is protected from potential damage.

As for our favorite, the Halnziye Tempered Glass Screen Protector provides the right amount of thickness, while offering easy installation and more. For those who don't want to deal with the potential headaches from tempered glass screen protectors, there are still traditional film protectors. In that case, you'll want to look at the Supershieldz Clear Shield, as this six-pack should last you for quite some time.

If you want to protect your phone even more, you can check out our list of the best cases for the G7 Plus.

