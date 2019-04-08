The Moto G7 Plus is now making its way into hands of more and more users while continuing to impress along the way. But what about protecting that gorgeous tear-drop display? Given that this phone only comes with Gorilla Glass 3, the screen is more prone to breaking without some form of protection. Here are some of the best screen protectors to keep your Moto G7 Plus safe from harm.
Perfect Fit
Halnziye Tempered GlassStaff pick
One of the most frustrating aspects of screen protectors is the installation process. Halnziye promises a "zero bubble installation," making it extremely easy for you to install this tempered glass screen protector.
High-definition
SPARIN 9H Tempered Glass
SPARIN has been around for a little while and is known for its cases, as well as its screen protectors. This 4-pack of tempered glass screen protectors offers easy installation and is just 0.33mm thick, so you get as close to the screen as possible.
Lifetime replacement
Pulen HD 9H Tempered Glass 3-pack
While you get three screen protectors in this pack from Pulen, the company promises a lifetime replacement warranty. This covers whether you install them wrong and can't get rid of the bubbles, or if normal wear and tear occur. The only downside is that if your last Pulen screen protector cracks due to a drop, you'll have to purchase another pack.
Hydrophobic and Oleophobic
Supershieldz Tempered Glass 2-Pack
While other screen protectors listed here offer more in the pack, Supershieldz promises that its option is made with the best quality. They have 2.5D rounded edge glass so there are no sharp edges.
Ultra-thin
OMOTON Tempered Glass 3-Pack
The OMOTON tempered glass screen protector sets itself apart from the rest by being the thinnest option. Coming in at just 0.26mm, you'll barely even notice that there is a screen protector on your new Moto G7 Plus.
Traditional protection
Supershieldz Clear Shield
There are some folks out there who don't like the feel of tempered glass on top of their displays. Luckily, Supershieldz also makes a "regular" PET Film protector, which will provide a natural feel, and this pack comes with six in the event that you are ready for a new one.
What we suggest
The Moto G7 Plus is a great, little handset and is sure to continue turning heads as it reaches more and more users. But when it comes to these new devices, you want to make sure that it is protected from potential damage.
As for our favorite, the Halnziye Tempered Glass Screen Protector provides the right amount of thickness, while offering easy installation and more. For those who don't want to deal with the potential headaches from tempered glass screen protectors, there are still traditional film protectors. In that case, you'll want to look at the Supershieldz Clear Shield, as this six-pack should last you for quite some time.
If you want to protect your phone even more, you can check out our list of the best cases for the G7 Plus.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.