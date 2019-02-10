With that hole-punch camera, your Honor View 20's front is truly all screen. That means that so much more of your phone is vital real estate, and protecting that might even be more important than buying a case. These are the screen protectors you need to keep your View 20 scratch-free and fully functional (at least on the front).

With your Honor View 20's screen taking up so much of the phone itself, it's important to protect it, no matter the cost. Luckily, these tempered glass screen protectors are very affordable, and Supershieldz's are the best marriage of quality and price.

