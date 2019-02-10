With that hole-punch camera, your Honor View 20's front is truly all screen. That means that so much more of your phone is vital real estate, and protecting that might even be more important than buying a case. These are the screen protectors you need to keep your View 20 scratch-free and fully functional (at least on the front).
Trusted brand
Supershieldz tempered glass 2-packOur pick
There aren't many screen protectors for the View 20, so it's best to go with a well-established brand. Supershieldz's protectors have an oil- and water-resistant coating to help prevent fingerprints, and rounded edges help prevent lifting around the edges.
Best value
Qoosea tempered glass 2-pack
Qoosea's tempered glass screen protectors are similar to AmFilm's, which means they're great. The 2-pack gives you a second chance in case you botch installation on the first go, and Qoosea provides a lifetime warranty in case there are any defects.
Black bezels
Jbao tempered glass 2-pack
If placing a clear protector over the black parts of your phone's screen makes you cringe, then you want this protector, which has black bezels to help maintain that "naked" look that we all covet so much.
Also great
Vikee tempered glass 2-pack
Vikee's protectors have black edges to help mask the fact that your View 20 has a screen protector on it. They're coated with an anti-fingerprint material and the rounded edges help prevent the dreaded "halo effect."
With your Honor View 20's screen taking up so much of the phone itself, it's important to protect it, no matter the cost. Luckily, these tempered glass screen protectors are very affordable, and Supershieldz's are the best marriage of quality and price.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.