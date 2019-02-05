Whether you've got a 42mm or 46mm Galaxy Watch, your smartwatch deserves to be protected. Samsung's latest and greatest is hardy, but you're going to want something that is resistant to the basics: dirt, dust, scratches, and water. But you're also going to want something that doesn't change how the watch works, including features like the touchscreen face and how the watch looks.

The benefits of having a screen protector for your Samsung Galaxy watch cannot be overstated. It'll not only make your smartwatch look more sensible, thanks to zero scratches, but it'll also prolong it's lifespan. A prolonged lifespan means less time reaching into your pocket to buy a new one. With that in mind, the Supershieldz Samsung Galaxy Watch Screen Protectors is great due to its fair value, and how it doesn't sacrifice its quality in the process.

