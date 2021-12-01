Best Screen Protector for Galaxy Note 9 in 2022

Your Galaxy Note 9 is a great, big phone with a great big screen — and if you break that screen, it'll be hundreds of dollars to replace it. Do your wallet, your sanity, and your Note 9 a favor and protect it with a Note 9 screen protector! Tempered glass screen protectors offer superior drop protection and feel just like your phone's native glass, but they can be expensive and can decrease the touch sensitivity of your screen. Film protectors offer great scratch protection in a thinner, cheaper package, but they don't offer as much protection against drops.

The gold standard Whitestone Dome Glass (2-Pack) $60 at Amazon After spending all that money on a phone, it's natural not to want to spend a lot on accessories, but Whitestone Dome Glass is among the best fitting and longest-lasting glass screen protectors we've seen for the Note 9. Its UV-curing system holds longer and better than regular adhesives when properly applied. Install with care Skinomi Tech Glass Screen Protector $12 at Amazon Unlike most screen protectors on this list, Skinomi only sells you a single screen protector, but this ballistic tempered glass screen protector is good enough that it should be the only one you need. You'll just need to be careful when installing it — be sure to use the installation frame Skinomi includes in the package. Almost invisible InvisibleShield Glass Curve Elite $10 at Amazon InvisibleShield has been making top-notch screen protectors for major phones for years and the Note 9 is no exception. The company offers two styles: the Glass Curve and Glass Curve Elite, which is case-friendly, more impact-resistant thanks to a special shock-absorbent layer, and offers better touch sensitivity. Dependable film IQ Shield Clear Screen Protector (2-Pack) $8 at Amazon IQ Shield makes tempered glass screen protectors, but I like its films better — they're self-healing, there's two in a pack, and they're easy as pie to install. Again, films don't offer the same drop/shatter resistance, but they are excellent at protecting against scratches, scuffs, and smudges without peeling up from your case. No bubbles or breaks Skinomi TechSkin Anti-Bubble Film (2-Pack) $8 at Amazon Skinomi's films come in a two-pack rather than singles like its tempered glass cousins, so if you screw up the installation here — which is pretty forgiving given the wet install method Skinomi uses — you still have another film waiting in the wings. This military TPU film is resistant to punctures, tears, and warping, too. Family pack LK Clear Anti-Bubble Film (3-Pack) $8 at Amazon Ideally, you shouldn't need three TPU films for your Note 9 unless you are super-duper hard on your phone — in which case you should really consider a tempered glass protector — but LK's multipack is great for couples who are both rocking the Note 9 thanks to a BOGO deal or because you both just love the Note 9 so much.

Give your Note 9 screen a refresh

Given that the Note 9 is getting up there in age, you might be noticing more micro-abrasions on the display if you haven't been using a Note 9 screen protector. The good news is that it's not too late, and with the right screen protector, you can basically restore the look of a brand new screen without affecting the touch sensitivity, all while protecting it from future harm.

The Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector is the perfect companion to your Note 9. It will keep the display scratch-free, repel fingerprints, and protect your phone in case of a hard fall.

If you don't want to — or can't afford to — spend that much on a screen protector, there are always thin films that won't guard as well against drops but will protect against scratches like a pro. For film protectors, IQ Shield has its stuff together when it comes to affordable, self-healing skins that are easy to apply and maintain.

You'll get great impact resistance with the InvisibleShield Glass Curve Elite, which has a shock-absorbent layer, along with great touch sensitivity so you can type away to your heart's content.