Best Samsung monitors 2022
By Andrew Myrick last updated
If you're in the market for a new computer monitor, you might be hard-pressed to find something better than the best Samsung monitors. The company has long been a leader in the display space, as is evidenced by the screens found on the best Samsung phones like the Galaxy S21 series. So whether you want something high-end, something with a curve, or just a standard monitor that doesn't cost a lot, we've rounded up the best of the best right here.
Samsung M7 Series
This 32-inch LED monitor offers 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, ultimately delivering a stunning, smooth picture. Its sleek design fits well on any desk, and it even has smart TV functionality such as Netflix, HBO, and even Apple AirPlay 2. Connect it using either an HDMI or USB-C cable.
Samsung CRG9 - Curved Gaming Monitor
This 49-inch ultrawide monitor from Samsung has a 32:10 aspect ratio and 3840x1200 resolution, ideal for serious multitasking, considering it's basically two, 27-inch monitors in one. It has a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals, curved for more comfortable viewing, and features support for AMD FreeSync 2. Connect with USB-C, or one of the dual DisplayPorts, or HDMI, and enjoy the big screen.
Samsung CR50
Considering the budget price, you're getting a lot of curved monitor here. The 27-inch screen has a resolution of 1920x1080 and an LED backlight, all contained in a slim chassis with a forked stand. AMD FreeSync compatibility, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 4ms response time equate to a great gaming experience, but it's equally useful for general work. Connect this to your computer via HDMI or VGA and take advantage of the built-in Eye Saver Mode for those long sessions.
Samsung S80A - Computer Monitor
A 32-inch 4K monitor can be overwhelming, but take one look at the Samsung S80A, and you'll understand why bigger is better. The display uses an IPS panel with wide viewing angles, more than a billion colors, and almost no bezel for an altogether impressive picture. It also doubles as a USB Hub, allowing you to clean up the extra clutter from your desk while continuing to use your favorite peripherals.
Samsung SJ55W - Ultrawide Gaming Monitor
The SJ55W is a 34-inch LCD monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate and 3440 x 1440 (WQHD) resolution. It has both picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture modes built-in, and the stand can be rotated, tilted, swiveled, and pivoted to get the ideal setup on your desk. AMD FreeSync tech is included, and you can connect with HDMI or DisplayPort.
Samsung SD850
If you'd like to eschew the curve and still get a quality 32-inch LED monitor, the SD850 should fit the bill. It has a WQHD resolution, 5ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, and perfect sRGB color reproduction for a satisfying picture, and you can adjust its compact stand for tilt, height, swivel, and pivot. Connect with HDMI, DisplayPort, or DVI.
Samsung Odyssey G5
Those upgrading from the Samsung CRG5 monitor will definitely want to check out the Samsung Odyssey G5 monitor with its 2560x1440 resolution. But the real story here is the 144Hz refresh rate, along with being compatible with both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro. So get the upper hand while enjoying a beautiful monitor.
Samsung FT45
It can be tough finding a monitor that looks premium but doesn't break the bank. The Samsung FT45 fits the bill with its 24-inch display, along with almost no bezels on all four sides. The FT45 is height-adjustable, sports a 75Hz refresh rate, and has a built-in USB hub. Plus, you'll get Samsung's Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-Free technology to keep your eyes healthy when staring at your computer for long periods of time.
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9
If you want the biggest and best monitor that Samsung offers, let us introduce you to the Odyssey Neo G9. This monitor monster measures 49-inches, sporting a 1000R curvature, a 5120 x 1440 resolution, and a 240Hz refresh rate. It's compatible with both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA's G-Sync, while also offering a peak brightness of 2000 nits and being compliant with both HDR and HDR10+.
Pick the best Samsung monitor for you
There are plenty of monitors on offer from Samsung, and attempting to find the perfect option for you can be tough. However, if we're making a suggestion that will fit most people's needs, we can't help but go with the 32-inch Samsung M7 monitor. It has a very attractive price considering it has a 4K UHD resolution, superb color, and works flawlessly with Samsung Wireless DeX mode. Plus, it makes use of Samsung's Tizen OS to provide access to some of the best streaming services while including a remote and built-in speakers. As long as you don't mind a flat display without a curve, this should make an excellent pick for many people.
While the Samsung M7 is great for most, gamers will want to check out the Samsung CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor. You'll enjoy a QHD resolution, and the size alone makes it equivalent to having dual 27-inch QHD monitors side-by-side. The CRG9 features a 120Hz refresh rate and is compatible with AMD's FreeSync technology, making this a perfect pairing with those using the best graphics cards. Samsung has even packed a picture-by-picture into the CRG9, so you can actually treat this single monitor as a dual-monitor setup.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.