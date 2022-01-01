Best Samsung monitors 2022

If you're in the market for a new computer monitor, you might be hard-pressed to find something better than the best Samsung monitors. The company has long been a leader in the display space, as is evidenced by the screens found on the best Samsung phones like the Galaxy S21 series. So whether you want something high-end, something with a curve, or just a standard monitor that doesn't cost a lot, we've rounded up the best of the best right here.

Pick the best Samsung monitor for you

There are plenty of monitors on offer from Samsung, and attempting to find the perfect option for you can be tough. However, if we're making a suggestion that will fit most people's needs, we can't help but go with the 32-inch Samsung M7 monitor. It has a very attractive price considering it has a 4K UHD resolution, superb color, and works flawlessly with Samsung Wireless DeX mode. Plus, it makes use of Samsung's Tizen OS to provide access to some of the best streaming services while including a remote and built-in speakers. As long as you don't mind a flat display without a curve, this should make an excellent pick for many people.

While the Samsung M7 is great for most, gamers will want to check out the Samsung CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor. You'll enjoy a QHD resolution, and the size alone makes it equivalent to having dual 27-inch QHD monitors side-by-side. The CRG9 features a 120Hz refresh rate and is compatible with AMD's FreeSync technology, making this a perfect pairing with those using the best graphics cards. Samsung has even packed a picture-by-picture into the CRG9, so you can actually treat this single monitor as a dual-monitor setup.