Another option that offers all-around protection is this two-pack from Choiche. It's available for both case sizes and comes in black, clear, and silver. The watch body will be protected from impact thanks to the durable but soft TPU case, boasting a comfortable wearing experience. The screen protector provides 99% transparency to ensure excellent clarity of the original screen.

This two-pack from Haojavo will cover all your bases when it comes to protecting your device. First, you get a hard PC case with a built-in tempered glass screen protector. The edge-to-edge coverage protects it from bumps, scratches, and drops. The high-def tempered glass won't affect the original touch sensitivity, either. There's even a wide range of color combos to consider.

If you're seeking the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 screen protector with self-healing abilities, consider this six-pack from LK. In addition to flawless edge-to-edge coverage and high-definition transparency, you'll also appreciate that these screen protectors can self-heal scratches and bubbles over time. So your screen will stay looking flawless.

Another Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 screen protector to consider is this eight-pack of wet-install screen protectors from RinoGear. This is an ideal option for highly active individuals. The company uses a flexible "smart skin" film material that perfectly covers curves, and other desirable features include crystal clear clarity and 100% touchscreen functionality.

These durable tempered glass screen protectors from Panawabi come with four in a pack. They're made with an ultra-thin film that's just .20mm thick, so you'll always enjoy original touchscreen sensitivity and clarity for quick app launching and easy navigation. The high-def coverage leaves no gaps, which means your entire screen is covered and protected.

For coverage that protects your display and the case, check out this option from araree NUKIN. The ultra-slim design is lightweight polycarbonate to shield the display and the corners from scratches and other damage. Best of all? You won't have to mess with any sticky residue or a complicated installation process.

If you've got a small wrist, you may prefer the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. If so, this three-pack of screen protectors from Orzero fits the bill. They're made of thin yet durable tempered glass, so it'll always feel like you're touching the original screen. You'll be protected from accidental scuffs, drops, and scratches. The company offers lifetime replacements, too!

Those who bought the 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will appreciate this eight-pack of wet-install screen protectors from Spectre Shield. Share with family and friends or keep some as backups. The flawless design uses laser-cut precision for a perfect fit, and the high-definition transparency film ensures your display remains sharp and vibrant.

If you're seeking the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 screen protector for full coverage, check out this hybrid screen protector from Spigen. It offers a shock-absorbent bumper case around the edges and a clear screen cover for the display. This product is fully compatible with the key sensors on the watch and has a precise design with button cut-outs.

Nobody likes a screen protector that leaves their display full of pesky bubbles. That'll never be a problem you face with this four-pack of tempered glass screen protectors from Suoman. Aside from a bubble-free installation, you also get superior transparency for a crisp and clear viewing experience. It's tough but only .25mm thick, so you'll hardly notice it at all.

A common concern when using screen protectors is not getting it perfectly aligned on your watch. Fortunately, you don't have to worry about that with this three-pack from SPGUARD. These are some of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 screen protectors for transparency and low reflection. What's more, you get a special alignment tool for a hassle-free installation.

When you're looking for all-around protection, you'll want to consider this three-pack from Supershieldz. All the features you seek in a screen protector are present. You'll enjoy high-quality tempered glass for maximum scratch protection, high-definition clarity, and hydrophobic, as well as an oleophobic coating to reduce sweat and fingerprints.

Finding the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 screen protector for your device is easy when you know what to look for. First, you want to find a product that is specifically designed for your model's case size (40mm or 44mm). Next, you'll need to determine what type of screen protector offers the best protection. Some popular choices include tempered glass for the display as well as protective cases for all-around coverage. We've put together a few of our favorites to help you choose.

Considering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy, it's important to take excellent care of it. After all, nothing's worse than a shattered screen. No matter how you plan to use your wearable, you'll be interacting with the AMOLED touchscreen quite a bit. Therefore, it's a good idea to invest in a screen protector. If you purchased the stainless steel variant, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protectors.

We can confidently say the three-pack of Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protectors is the best overall pick. You'll have all the features you need for maximum protection. For example, you get a residue-free material that protects against scratches. The tempered glass offers optimal clarity that maintains the original touchscreen experience. Additionally, the hydrophobic and oleophobic coating is designed to reduce sweat and fingerprints. It's easy to see why it's one of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 screen protectors out there.

If you want the best of both worlds with a product that protects the display and the rest of the watch case, you should consider the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Screen Protector. Rather than only covering the vulnerable display, this product also comes with a shock-absorbent bumper case to protect the surrounding edges. Most importantly, you'll still be able to access the side buttons and use all key health sensors.

Regardless of what type of coverage you're seeking for your device, these are just a few of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 screen protectors available right now. So whether you're looking for a thin tempered glass option or you want all-around coverage with a protective case, there's plenty more where that came from.