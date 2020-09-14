Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Screen Protectors Android Central 2020
The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is a huge and functional tablet that should be complemented with the best Galaxy Tab S7+ screen protectors. With a 12.4-inch screen, the tablet is great for getting work done, playing games, and more. No matter what you plan to do with it, however, a protective case and screen protector are must-have accessories. And here are a few great ones to consider.
- Quality and easy install: Supershieldz High Definition Clear Shield -3-pack
- No reflections: kwmobile 2x Screen Protector – 2-pack
- Ultra thin: Benazcap Screen Protector – 2-pack
- See clearly: Moko Screen Protector - 2-pack
- Smooth writing: TIMOVO Like Paper Screen Protector – 2-pack
- It's like paper: BERSEM Paperfeel Screen Protector
- Worry-free: Bisen Screen Protector – 3-pack
- Extras for friends: SuperGuardz Screen Protector – 3-pack
- High class glass: IVSO Screen Protector – 2-pack
Quality and easy install: Supershieldz High Definition Clear Shield -3-packStaff pick
You'll get a high-quality Japanese PET film that is easy to install overtop the device and won't leave residue behind when it's removed. Providing a natural feel for your finger and S Pen stylus, there are three in a pack for sharing or spares.
No reflections: kwmobile 2x Screen Protector – 2-pack
The anti-scratch, anti-glare, and anti-reflective screen protector is self-adhesive and prevents air bubbles so you get a smooth application. It even comes with a cleaning cloth.
Ultra thin: Benazcap Screen Protector – 2-pack
At just 0.25mm thin, this is one of the slimmest screen protectors of the lot. But the tempered glass protector is still scratch-resistant and has an oleophobic coating to resist smudges and fingerprints, and that makes it easy to clean.
See clearly: Moko Screen Protector - 2-pack
See clearly through this 0.3mm tempered glass screen protector that offers high transparency through the fingerprint-resistant oil-repellant hydrophobic layer.
Smooth writing: TIMOVO Like Paper Screen Protector – 2-pack
Write smoothly with the S Pen when the screen is protected by this premium PET, anti-scratch, anti-fingerprint, and anti-glare screen protector. The special matte surface also reduces reflections.
It's like paper: BERSEM Paperfeel Screen Protector
With a matte finish, it feels like you're writing on paper when composing and navigating using the S Pen.
Worry-free: Bisen Screen Protector – 3-pack
The lifetime warranty and replacement provides peace-of-mind when grabbing a three-pack of these matte, anti-fingerprint, anti-scratch, and anti-shock screen protectors with real touch sensitivity.
Extras for friends: SuperGuardz Screen Protector – 3-pack
These protectors are ultra-clear, along with anti-scratch, anti-bubble, and anti-fingerprint like the others. You'll get three high-quality PET material protectors in a pack to share with friends or family members.
High class glass: IVSO Screen Protector – 2-pack
This shatterproof tempered glass screen protector boasts toughness and easy installation and is just 0.3mm thin.
Protect your investment with the best Galaxy Tab S7 Plus screen protectors
It doesn't matter what tablet or smartphone you buy: the first accessories you should get with it is always a protective case and screen protector. And if you don't want to grab a case just yet, at least a screen protector will prevent the expensive glass from getting cracks or scratches. This doubly goes for the best Samsung tablet available right now.
When it comes specifically to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, the Supershieldz High Definition Clear Shield will satisfy your needs for a strong screen protector at a decent price. And since it comes with three in the pack, you can split the cost among other Tab S7+ owners or keep a few as spares should the first one crack due to an unfortunate accident.
While the TIMOVO Like Paper Screen Protector costs almost double what the others on this list do, you get the added benefit of a special matte surface that reduces glare and reflections as well and helps make gliding the S Pen along the screen surface smooth and effortless. Depending on how you plan to use the tablet, and for what purpose, this one might be worth the extra dough.
For the same price as the Supershieldz is the SuperGuardz Screen Protector, which also comes three to a pack and offers everything you'd expect with a good screen protector, including anti-scratch, anti-bubble, and anti-fingerprint design along with high transparency so it won't impact your view of the actual screen.
But you really can't go wrong with any of the options on this list.
