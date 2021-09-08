Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE screen protectors Android Central 2021

The affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has finally launched in the U.S., and it comes with many favorite features from one of the best Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7. One notable difference, however, is its larger 12.4-inch LCD, making this a great tablet for work, entertainment, and everyday tasks like jotting down notes or drawing with the included low latency S Pen. To ensure your tablet's screen stays looking new and remains protected from unwanted scratches, these are the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE screen protectors to consider.

Solid reputation : SPARIN Screen Protector Staff Pick SPARIN is a brand you can count on when it comes to protecting your electronics' screens, and this is no exception. This two-pack of 0.33mm ultra-thin screen protectors will, most importantly, support the Galaxy Tab S7 FE's S Pen without affecting touch sensitivity. And thanks to 9H tempered glass, it'll also be scratch-resistant as well as crystal clear. $15 at Amazon (2 Pack) Fan favorite : Benazcap Screen Protector This Amazon fan-favorite comes with two tempered glass screen protectors with 0.25mm thickness, meaning that you won't notice this extremely thin film when touching your tablet's screen or using the S Pen. There's even a coating to keep sweat and fingerprints away as well as unnecessary scratches. $14 at Amazon (2 Pack) Quality is king : SaharaCase Zerodamage Tempered Glass Screen Protector This high-quality tempered glass screen protector is one of the more expensive on this list, but it's durable and will keep cracks and scratches away. It includes an anti-fingerprint repelling technology, so your screen remains clean and even comes with an installation kit for easy application. $40 at Best Buy

$40 at SaharaCase Budget pick : Qoosea Screen Protector Sometimes you want an inexpensive solution to protect your new device, which is where Qoosea's screen protector comes in. You'll get two 9H tempered glass screen protectors in this extremely affordable set that are compatible with the S Pen and also include a convenient coating to protect against sweat, oil, and fingerprints. $7 at Amazon (2 Pack) Barely noticeable : apiker Screen Protector The apiker screen protector is 0.33mm and 99.9 percent transparent, meaning that you won't see it when using your S Pen or touching the screen, but it'll definitely protect your tablet from scratches with 9H hardness tempered glass. There's also an oil-repellent hydrophobic layer to keep dirty fingerprints from lingering on the screen. $12 at Amazon (2 Pack)

Protect your tablet's screen with the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE screen protectors

For most people, getting a screen protector to safeguard your new device is a no-brainer. Not only does a screen protector helps keep oil, scratches, and dust away, but oftentimes it's barely noticeable. However, because the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with an S Pen in the box, it's critical that your screen protector be fully compatible with the S Pen and won't affect the tablet's touch sensitivity.

The SPARIN Screen Protector is a great pick if you're looking for a reasonably priced screen protector from a reputable brand that will work seamlessly with the tablet's S Pen and won't impact the display's HD resolution. But if you have a few bucks to spare and want a screen protector that's as durable as it is effective, then you can opt for the SaharaCase Zerodamage Tempered Glass Screen Protector. No matter which screen protector you decide to go with, each pick on this list will help you keep your Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE looking as new as the day you bought it.