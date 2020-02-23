Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Cases Android Central 2020

Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite gave us an early look at what the design of the Galaxy S20 lineup would look like with the camera hump on the back and Infinity Display. The real story here, however, is that this smartphone shows that Samsung knows how to provide a flagship-level experience without breaking the bank. Even so, you'll need to keep your investment protected because this phone just looks that amazing. These are the best cases to choose from!

Pick what fits your needs

It doesn't matter whether you work in an office, are a stay at home parent, or are on a construction site, you'll need a case to protect your investment. When it comes to the Galaxy S10 Lite, it's hard to look past the Spigen Rugged Armor as this case is a favorite for many with its slim design and reliability. Plus, who doesn't still love the carbon fiber accents on the top and bottom that have become a staple of the Rugged Armor line?

Those who need a bit more of a "professional" look will want to check out the Olixar Attache with its leather back and lightweight design. The leather backing provides extra grip while looking good in the process and keeping your S10 Lite protected. Plus, Olixar offers a two-year warranty on the case in the event that it breaks down or something goes wrong over time.

