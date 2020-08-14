Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Screen Protectors Android Central 2020
Samsung's Galaxy Note series has become well known for churning out big phones with big screens, and the Galaxy Note 20 is no exception to that rule. Touting a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with slim bezels all around, the Note 20 has a great canvas for watching movies, playing games, taking notes, or whatever else you want to do. If you want to be sure it stays in tip-top shape for years to come, you need to pick up one of these screen protectors.
It's all here: LK Film Screen Protector (2-Pack)Staff Pick
Kicking off our list, we have some film screen protectors from LK — one of the most-trusted brands in the screen protector world. These protectors are fully compatible with the Note 20's in-screen fingerprint sensor, are easy to install, have self-healing tech for light scratches, and you get two at a great price. Not to mention, LK even includes two protectors for the rear camera bump!
Awesome value: HATOSHI Film Screen Protector (3-Pack)
If you're looking for something a bit more affordable, turn your attention towards what HATOSHI is offering. Here we have a bundle of three screen protectors for the Galaxy Note 20, with each one being super high quality. HATOSHI promises excellent transparency, reduced fingerprints, precise cutouts, and full-screen coverage thanks to the curved edges of the protectors.
Complete package: BAZO Film Screen Protector (2-Pack)
Another great deal you don't want to overlook is this two-pack of film protectors from BAZO. BAZO's screen protectors are rated to work with virtually all cases, offer high sensitivity for undisturbed performance, and can heal small scratches within 24 hours. Similar to the LK protector bundle, BAZO also includes two protectors for the Note 20's camera bump — something that could come in handy.
Hard glass: Luibor Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-Pack)
Switching gears to look at tempered glass screen protectors for the Galaxy Note 20, Luibor has a bundle of three that could be a perfect fit. Tempered glass protectors offer better scratch-resistance compared to film ones, with Luibor also offering a case-friendly design, a waterproof coating, and a very simple install process. It's not the cheapest option on our list, but three glass protectors at this price is pretty great.
Install with ease: UniqueMe Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-Pack)
We hate to make a pun this cheap, but UniqueMe's glass protectors are rather unique. This bundle gives you two tempered glass protectors for the Note 20's display, along with two other protectors for the rear cameras. You get the usual promises of high durability and a premium user experience, but what we're especially fond of is the included installation frame to make sure everything lines up perfectly.
High-quality pick: ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-Pack)
ESR has proven to know a thing or two about making high-quality screen protectors, with its tempered glass offering for the Note 20 being no different. ESR is selling two glass protectors at a pretty good price, and they're among the nicest you'll find. Whether you want full coverage for the entire screen, fingerprint sensor support, a free installer tool, or all of the above, ESR has you covered.
Plenty of Galaxy Note 20 screen protectors to choose from
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 is an incredibly capable phone, and while you can use it without a screen protector, we certainly don't recommend it. If you're feeling overwhelmed with all of the choices that are out there, keep it simple and just buy the LK Film Screen Protector (2-Pack). LK's film protectors are among the nicest out there, the protectors for the camera bump are actually really nice, and the fact that you get two of each is fantastic.
For shoppers that want to keep costs lower, you can't go wrong with the HATOSHI Film Screen Protector (3-Pack). The price is lower than the LK offering, and while you don't get any protectors for the camera housing, you do get three screen protectors.
Looking at the tempered glass camp, we're quite fond of the UniqueMe Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-Pack). Getting two screen and camera protectors at this price is an insane deal, not to mention the free installation tool. It's a small thing to include, but it makes installing the screen protectors so much easier.
