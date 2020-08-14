Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Screen Protectors Android Central 2020

Samsung's Galaxy Note series has become well known for churning out big phones with big screens, and the Galaxy Note 20 is no exception to that rule. Touting a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with slim bezels all around, the Note 20 has a great canvas for watching movies, playing games, taking notes, or whatever else you want to do. If you want to be sure it stays in tip-top shape for years to come, you need to pick up one of these screen protectors.

Plenty of Galaxy Note 20 screen protectors to choose from

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 is an incredibly capable phone, and while you can use it without a screen protector, we certainly don't recommend it. If you're feeling overwhelmed with all of the choices that are out there, keep it simple and just buy the LK Film Screen Protector (2-Pack). LK's film protectors are among the nicest out there, the protectors for the camera bump are actually really nice, and the fact that you get two of each is fantastic.

For shoppers that want to keep costs lower, you can't go wrong with the HATOSHI Film Screen Protector (3-Pack). The price is lower than the LK offering, and while you don't get any protectors for the camera housing, you do get three screen protectors.

Looking at the tempered glass camp, we're quite fond of the UniqueMe Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-Pack). Getting two screen and camera protectors at this price is an insane deal, not to mention the free installation tool. It's a small thing to include, but it makes installing the screen protectors so much easier.