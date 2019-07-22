Best Heavy-Duty Cases for Google Pixel 3 XL Android Central 2019

Despite its notch, the Pixel 3 XL is one of the better large Android phones you can buy today. It has a gorgeous OLED display, fantastic software, and the very best smartphone camera around. Its glass back finally brings wireless charging support, but this also makes it prone to scratches and cracks. Keep your Pixel 3 XL out of harm's way with one of these rugged cases.

Protection is key

For a phone as large, slippery, and fragile as the Pixel 3 XL, you can't go wrong with a rugged case for it. This is a phone that needs extra protection out of the box, and if you want to keep it safe without adding too much bulk, the Spigen Tough Armor is one of the best options out there.

Alternatively, if you're fine with some added heft, the Poetic Revolution is a force to be reckoned with, a heavy-duty case without a heavy-duty price that packs a kickstand for easy propping while watching videos or just scrolling Twitter at the dinner table.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.