Despite its notch, the Pixel 3 XL is one of the better large Android phones you can buy today. It has a gorgeous OLED display, fantastic software, and the very best smartphone camera around. Its glass back finally brings wireless charging support, but this also makes it prone to scratches and cracks. Keep your Pixel 3 XL out of harm's way with one of these rugged cases.

Built-in kickstand: Spigen Tough Armor

Spigen makes plenty of durable cases, and the one we like best is the Tough Armor. It has a classic dual-layer design, tactile buttons, Air Cushion Technology to protect against hard impacts, and a built-in kickstand on the back. Neat!

Maximum protection: Poetic Revolution

Ready to go all-in with the rugged case lifestyle? The Poetic Revolution is for you. This thing really has it all: 360-degree protection, dust flaps, shock absorbing TPU bumper, and even a built-in screen protector.

A unique hybrid: Ringke Fusion-X

Ringke's Fusion-X case gives you the transparency of a clear case and the safety of a rugged case all wrapped up in one excellent package. The TPU bumpers all around the case provide for enhanced grip and drop protection, plus they make the Pixel 3 XL look darn cool.

It's an OtterBox: OtterBox Defender Series

The OtterBox Defender Series is one of the most durable cases you can find for the Pixel 3 XL. It has a tried and true multi-layer design, belt clip holster, and port covers so you don't have to worry about unwanted debris sneaking into your USB-C port.

Durable and dependable: Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro

Supcase's Unicorn Beetle line is one of my favorite heavy-duty case lines on the market, and the Pro is a great hybrid case that gives you top-notch protection wihtout paying top-notch prices. Available in four colors, including a bright blue and bright pink, but I like this brilliant white best.

Shockproof shade-matched: RhinoShield SolidSuit

RhinoShield makes some solid bumpers and cases, and the SolidSuit is an impact-resistant option that won't add much bulk. Perfectly color-matched to each of the Pixel 3 XL's color options, there's also a Carbon Fiber option if you're feeling fancy.

Another solid choice: TUDIA Merge Series

This case may not cost an arm and a leg, but with classic dual-layer construction and a couple of fun colors, TUDIA's Merge Series is a great option for those who want heavy-duty protection without being subjected to heavy-duty prices. I especially like the Mint's teal shade.

Ruggedly handsome: UAG Monarch Series

UAG's cases are made to last and made to impress, and this five-layer case is fit for a king. Featuring leather panels protected by an "Armor Frame", compatible with wireless charging, and boasting a 10-year-warranty, this should be the only case your Pixel 3 XL ever needs.

Budget pick: Ringke Onyx

Need protection that won't cost a king's ransom? Ringke's Onyx case is another solid option. It wraps around the Pixel 3 XL with ease and comes in two gorgeous colors (Lilac Purple and Black). It's shock-absorbent, has precise button covers, and provides full 360-degree protection.

Protection is key

For a phone as large, slippery, and fragile as the Pixel 3 XL, you can't go wrong with a rugged case for it. This is a phone that needs extra protection out of the box, and if you want to keep it safe without adding too much bulk, the Spigen Tough Armor is one of the best options out there.

Alternatively, if you're fine with some added heft, the Poetic Revolution is a force to be reckoned with, a heavy-duty case without a heavy-duty price that packs a kickstand for easy propping while watching videos or just scrolling Twitter at the dinner table.

