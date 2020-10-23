Best Rugged Android Tablet Android Central 2020

For some, the ideal tablet is a tablet that is super affordable and one that they can use while out and about or at home for basic web surfing, watching videos, and playing games. For others, however, a tablet is an important business tool. And especially for those who work in the field, a rugged tablet, or at least a tablet with an ultra-rugged case, is necessary. The Samsung Galaxy Active2 checks all the boxes in terms of what you'd want in the best rugged Android tablet.

Samsung has been making ruggedized tablets for years, but this one remains the best buy you can get thanks to its wonderful features and affordable price tag. It comes equipped with Wi-Fi as well as LTE connectivity option, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS (only when in Wi-Fi mode), and Android 9.0 Pie. With an 8-inch 1,920 x 1,080 high-res screen and measuring 8.45 x 5.02 x 0.39 inches (1.6 lbs.), it is designed with military-grade durability, meeting the MIL-STD-810G testing standard. This means it can withstand drops, shocks, vibrations, rain, dirt, mud, sand, water, altitude, freeze & thaw, extreme temperature ranges, temperature shock, and humidity. It can even be submerged in up to five feet of water for up to 30 minutes. It comes with an adaptable S-Pen that is also IP68 certified for submersion in water. Two really neat features found in the Active2 are the Wet Touch mode, which lets you use the water-resistant screen even if your hands are wet, and the White Glove mode, which makes it possible to manipulate the screen through gloves, ideal for cold weather and clinical settings. The tablet has an 8MP auto-focus rear camera and 5MP front camera, accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, 3GB GAM, 8, 16, or 32GB SSD options, and non-slip grip. Security-wise, it includes a fingerprint scanner, facial recognition for unlocking hands-free, and Samsung Knox defense-grade security. It charges via the built-in POGO pin and the battery runs for up to 11 hours per charge. Pros: High-definition screen

Lots of security features

Can operate hands-free, with S-Pen Cons: Heavier than some others

Battery life not as long as others

GPS only works when using Wi-Fi

Best for Field Workers: Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro

With a 10.1-inch screen, this Wi-Fi tablet (LTE option also available for $80 more, plus plan) operates on Android 9 Pie and includes Bluetooth and GPS as well. It comes with 64GB of storage, expandable up to 512GB via an optional microSD memory card. It is also equipped with a 13MP rear and 8MP front camera. In terms of durability, this tablet is ideal for those working in the field thanks to the MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability that, like the Active2, protects it against just about anything, from inclement weather to extreme temperature, dirt, dust, water, humidity, drops, shocks, and more. It also has the Wet Touch and White Glove modes found in the Active2 and comes with an IP68-certified S-Pen. Fingerprint biometric access and facial recognition are also included, along with Samsung Knox and the POGO pin connectivity for charging, which can also be used to connect an external keyboard. With an impressive 15-hour rated battery life, the 6.69 x 0.39 x 9.58-inch, 1 lb. tablet adds features like a UHD camera with AR features along with Google ARCore with AR Assist so it can sense your environment. It also has, in addition to the accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, and geomagnetic sensor, a hall sensor and RGB light sensor. Pros: Pretty lightweight and compact

Decent price

Can be used just about anywhere Cons: Might not need extra features

Large screen might be too big for taking with you

Best for Windows Users: MobileDemand Flex 10B

While there is an Android equivalent of this tablet (aptly named the 10A), this version is ideal for Windows users who want to extend that familiar experience to out in the field. Featuring dual-band W-Fi, an Intel Celeron quad-core processor, and the Windows 10 Professional operating system, this 10.5 x 0.7 x 7.2-inch, 2 lb. tablet comes equipped with a 10.1-inch capacitive multi-touch screen, front and rear cameras, 128GB eMMC, 4GB RAM, Type-A USB, USB-C, mini HDMI, and a 3.5mm jack. It's ultra-rugged thanks to being enclosed in a durable, protective case with corner bumpers and an oleophobic scratch-resistant screen protector. It has been drop-tested to meet the MIL-STD-810G standards for operation in extreme conditions. It conveniently comes with a carry handle and backhand strap as well. With a 3,000mAh battery, the Flex 10B should be able to last a full workday. The screen, however, is only 1,200 x 800 resolution. It also comes with two Realtek Audio speakers and a Snap Mount Plate installed on the back for quick release when it's mounted to something; it's compatible with RAM mounting hardware, which is sold separately. There's also a keyboard option. Pros: Easy to mount with the right hardware

Convenient built-in carrying features

Android or Windows options Cons: Expensive for what it is

Heavier than others

Screen is not high-res

Best for Microsoft Users MobileDemand Flex 10B Windows on-the-go Take the Windows experience on-the-go with this rugged tablet that comes loaded with Windows 10 Professional. $595 at Amazon

Best for Business: Panasonic Toughpad FZ-G1

Panasonic has been making its line of ToughPad and ToughBook ultra-rugged tablets and laptops, respectively for some time. Most recently, the company launched the ToughBook A3 tablet, which is designed specifically for first responders. But the FZ-G1 is a good option for other professionals as well who need a solution that can withstand just about anything. With a 2.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor (adjustable to 3GHz via Turbo Boost technology), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and 10.1-inch 1,920 x 1,200 resolution screen with multi-touch and digitizer support for the included stylus, this tablet can respond to 10-point gestures both with gloves off or on, or while using the stylus. It can withstand everything from inclement weather to extreme temperature drops and falls from as high as four feet. The anti-reflective screen is also designed to excel during outdoor use. It's IP65 rated to withstand dust, liquids, and all-weather conditions as well. Featuring dual-band Wi-Fi so you can also connect to the 5GHz band, it has an HDMI port for connecting an external display, USB 3.0 port for connecting other peripherals, like a monitor, keyboard, and mouse to get the full PC experience; It also has Bluetooth 4.1 for wirelessly connecting devices and works with the Microsoft Cortana voice assistant, Microsoft Edge web browser, and Windows Store. Loaded with Windows 10 Professional, it comes housed in a magnesium alloy chassis with ABS elastomer corner guards and port covers. The tablet also includes a pre-installed replaceable screen film and raised bezel. Pros: Can easily connect peripherals for PC experience

Very responsive screen Cons: Very expensive

No LTE connectivity option

Best for Business Panasonic ToughPad FZ-G1 Computer on-the-go Use this tablet on the go then attach a keyboard, mouse, and monitor for a full desktop experience when needed. $2,600 at B&H Photo

Best for Kids: Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

Rugged tablets aren't just for use while working in the field: there's another subset of customers who need them just as much as busy professionals – kids! While parents love to give kids some screen time, it's scary to hand over your expensive, premium tablet to them, even with a basic protective case on it. To accommodate kids' slippery fingers and their propensity to bump and drop things, a tablet like this one offers great peace-of-mind. The tablet comes housed in a blue, pink, or purple rugged bumper case and includes a two-year worry-free guarantee that if it breaks, Amazon will replace it. Kids can stream content over Wi-Fi or download for viewing on the go. It has 32GB of internal storage but you can expand it up to a whopping 1TB via an optional microSD memory card. A one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, formerly Amazon FreeTime, affords access to more than 20,000 games, books, videos, and other educational content from sources like PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, and Disney; it's $2.99/mo, thereafter. Boasting a 12-hour battery life, parents will also love the passcode-protected parental controls where they can set time limits, educational goals, and curfews and manage content for up to four kid profiles. The tablet has a quad-core processor, 2MP front and rear cameras, 1,280 x 800 resolution screen, dual speakers, USB-C charging, and an advanced audio port design in the case. It measures 9.2 x 7.2 x 1-inches and weighs 1.2 lbs. Pros: Amazing features for kids

Guaranteed replacement if it breaks in two years

Can store lots of content with optional memory card Cons: Exclusively designed for young kids

Not waterproof

Best for Samsung Alternative: Vanquisher Ultra-Rugged Android Tablet

If for whatever reason you don't want to get a Samsung Galaxy tablet, the Vanquisher ultra-rugged tablet is a viable alternative worth considering. It comes with an 8-inch screen and is IP67-rated, which makes it waterproof as well as dustproof. It can withstand moisture, extreme temperatures, drops, vibration, rain, dirt, mud, sand, water, altitude, and humidity. The touchscreen includes a protector as well. The tablet includes Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, and GPS, as well as comes with an integrated Zebra 2D QR scan engine and RFID reader if you're using it while working in a warehouse, for example, and scanning items via barcode. Operating on Android 7.1 Nougat, it comes with an 8MP rear as well as front camera, Qualcomm octa-core processor, 4GB system memory, 64GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via optional microSD card), and 10,000mAh battery that can run for up to 10 hours per charge, or up to 500+ standby hours. It's pretty heavy, though, at 3.49 lbs. (measures 9.13 x 6.22 x .087 inches) and doesn't offer a cellular connectivity option. Pros: Viable Samsung alternative

Great for warehouse work, scanning barcodes Cons: Outdated operating system

Big and heavy

Not a lot of storage