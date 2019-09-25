Best Raspberry Pi Camera Android Central 2019

Adding a camera to your Raspberry Pi is simple and can turn the board into a great surveillance camera or a personal computer used for video chatting. Luckily, it's also a pretty inexpensive endeavor, like with most Raspberry Pi accessories. Here are our top picks if you want to add an eye to your Pi.

Well-supported

Video capture is very well supported on the Raspberry Pi and with two USB ports, it's simple to plug something like the Logitech C615 Webcam in and be up and running. You'll also find plenty of software that lets you grab video or stills as well as use the camera for video conferencing through Skype or Google Hangouts.

We like the Logitech because it's universal. With a USB connection, it will work with almost any computer and there's no need for external power or software scripting to get it going. If you need a camera for any project or just to round out your Raspberry PI PC build it's a perfect choice.

However, it's always a safe bet to go straight form the source, which is why we also recommend the Raspberry Pi V2 Camera Module. It just so happens to also be a little cheaper than the Logitech option if you want to save a few bucks.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.