Best Raspberry Pi Camera Android Central 2019
Adding a camera to your Raspberry Pi is simple and can turn the board into a great surveillance camera or a personal computer used for video chatting. Luckily, it's also a pretty inexpensive endeavor, like with most Raspberry Pi accessories. Here are our top picks if you want to add an eye to your Pi.
- HD and simple: Logitech C615 HD Webcam
- From the source: Raspberry Pi V2 Camera Module
- For version 4: Arducam Video module for Raspberry Pi
- So Tiny: Arducam 1/4-inch Camera Module for Raspberry Pi
- Night Vision: Arducam Day-Night Vision for Raspberry Pi Camera
- Its Finally Useful: PlayStation Eye
HD and simple: Logitech C615 HD WebcamStaff pick
This USB webcam from Logitech is plug and play for the Raspberry Pi and can take 1080p local video or broadcast at 720p.
From the source: Raspberry Pi V2 Camera Module
The second-generation Raspberry Pi Camera Module works great with the Raspberry Pi 3 or 3 B+ and connects directly to the MIPI connector on the board itself.
For version 4: Arducam Video module for Raspberry Pi
This 5-megapixel camera board works exactly like the official version but also works with the Raspberry Pi 4.
So Tiny: Arducam 1/4-inch Camera Module for Raspberry Pi
Don't let the tiny size fool you — this camera module takes great HD video and will fit anywhere. It's perfect for surveillance.
Night Vision: Arducam Day-Night Vision for Raspberry Pi Camera
With a normal lens and an IR lens, plus IR flood LEDs, this camera module can pull 24-hour duty when it comes to video.
Its Finally Useful: PlayStation Eye
The PlayStation Eye camera is for, you know, the PlayStation but it works great with the Raspberry Pi — just plug it into a USB port and go!
Well-supported
Video capture is very well supported on the Raspberry Pi and with two USB ports, it's simple to plug something like the Logitech C615 Webcam in and be up and running. You'll also find plenty of software that lets you grab video or stills as well as use the camera for video conferencing through Skype or Google Hangouts.
We like the Logitech because it's universal. With a USB connection, it will work with almost any computer and there's no need for external power or software scripting to get it going. If you need a camera for any project or just to round out your Raspberry PI PC build it's a perfect choice.
However, it's always a safe bet to go straight form the source, which is why we also recommend the Raspberry Pi V2 Camera Module. It just so happens to also be a little cheaper than the Logitech option if you want to save a few bucks.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Do all the cool things with these great Raspberry Pi power supplies
These power supplies will give your Pi the right amount of clean wholesome electrons so that you can do something really cool with them.
Take advantage of Raspberry Pi 4's two micro HDMI ports with these cables
Buying cables isn't glamorous or fun; thankfully the Amazon Basics brand makes it easy.
These small displays for the Raspberry Pi are awesome!
Just what you need to turn your little Pi into its own PC that can go anywhere you do.