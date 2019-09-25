Best Raspberry Pi Camera Android Central 2019

Adding a camera to your Raspberry Pi is simple and can turn the board into a great surveillance camera or a personal computer used for video chatting. Luckily, it's also a pretty inexpensive endeavor, like with most Raspberry Pi accessories. Here are our top picks if you want to add an eye to your Pi.

HD and simple: Logitech C615 HD Webcam

Staff pick

This USB webcam from Logitech is plug and play for the Raspberry Pi and can take 1080p local video or broadcast at 720p.

$36 at Amazon

From the source: Raspberry Pi V2 Camera Module

The second-generation Raspberry Pi Camera Module works great with the Raspberry Pi 3 or 3 B+ and connects directly to the MIPI connector on the board itself.

$25 at Amazon

For version 4: Arducam Video module for Raspberry Pi

This 5-megapixel camera board works exactly like the official version but also works with the Raspberry Pi 4.

$13 at Amazon

So Tiny: Arducam 1/4-inch Camera Module for Raspberry Pi

Don't let the tiny size fool you — this camera module takes great HD video and will fit anywhere. It's perfect for surveillance.

$30 at Amazon

Night Vision: Arducam Day-Night Vision for Raspberry Pi Camera

With a normal lens and an IR lens, plus IR flood LEDs, this camera module can pull 24-hour duty when it comes to video.

$26 at Amazon

Its Finally Useful: PlayStation Eye

The PlayStation Eye camera is for, you know, the PlayStation but it works great with the Raspberry Pi — just plug it into a USB port and go!

$9 at Amazon

Well-supported

Video capture is very well supported on the Raspberry Pi and with two USB ports, it's simple to plug something like the Logitech C615 Webcam in and be up and running. You'll also find plenty of software that lets you grab video or stills as well as use the camera for video conferencing through Skype or Google Hangouts.

We like the Logitech because it's universal. With a USB connection, it will work with almost any computer and there's no need for external power or software scripting to get it going. If you need a camera for any project or just to round out your Raspberry PI PC build it's a perfect choice.

However, it's always a safe bet to go straight form the source, which is why we also recommend the Raspberry Pi V2 Camera Module. It just so happens to also be a little cheaper than the Logitech option if you want to save a few bucks.

