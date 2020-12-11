Best Wallet Cases for Google Pixel 4a Android Central 2020
The Google's Pixel 4a is without a doubt one of the best cheap Android phones money can buy. This phone packs one of the best cameras on the market, plus a nearly bezel-less display and competent specs that run modern Android 11 software. The Pixel 4a's plastic body supports Google Pay for NFC payments, but in case you want to keep your ID and a spare card handy, wallet cases are a great way to accessorize your phone.
- Best overall: Vena vCommute Wallet Case
- Hidden card slot: Teelevo Wallet Case
- Genuine leather: MInCYB Leather Folio Case
- No more flying open: Hoomil Leather Folio Case
- Affordable pick: Kwmobile Wallet Case
Best overall: Vena vCommute Wallet CaseStaff Pick
The vCommute has it all; military-grade drop protection, an attractive design, a collapsible kickstand, and a card slot for stowing your ID, credit card, or transit pass. Of course, you get raised buttons and a cutout for easy access to the fingerprint sensor, along with leather and carbon fiber accenting.
Hidden card slot: Teelevo Wallet Case
The Teelevo wallet case is a two-piece option made up of TPU and polycarbonate that offers full coverage for the Pixel 4a, with an integrated kickstand that reveals a hidden card slot with enough room for two cards. It's available in three colors, including my personal favorite, Midnight Green.
Genuine leather: MInCYB Leather Folio Case
Maybe you prefer folio cases. MInCYB's offering is made of genuine leather, with a TPU frame around the Pixel 4a for drop protection. Inside the flip cover, you get three card slots and even a full-height slot for storing cash. The cover can also be folded back to be used as a kickstand.
No more flying open: Hoomil Leather Folio Case
Much like the MInCYB folio case, Hoomil's case features a nice combination of leather and TPU, blending style and protection while offering two card slots inside the flip cover and a slot for cash. Its advantage over the MInCYB case is its button flap that keeps the cover in place.
Affordable pick: Kwmobile Wallet Case
The Kwmobile wallet case is a bit more affordable than the other folio options in this list, swapping genuine leather for a faux material and more prominent textile fabric, available in over half a dozen eye-catching color options. You get three card slots as well as a cash slot.
What's the best Pixel 4a wallet case?
We're quite partial to the Vena vCommute, which offers full-coverage drop protection for the Pixel 4a without adding a ton of bulk or sacrificing features. You get a card slot with enough room for two cards, as well as a kickstand backing and nice clicky buttons that don't hinder the experience of operating the Pixel's physical controls. It's not too shabby-looking, either!
There are decent options to choose from on the folio side as well, including cases made of genuine leather and TPU for drop protection. You'll get more card slots by going the folio route, and even a place to stow cash if that's more your style. Of course, if wallet cases just aren't your thing, there are plenty of other great Pixel 4a cases to choose from.
