Best Wallet Cases for Google Pixel 4a Android Central 2020

The Google's Pixel 4a is without a doubt one of the best cheap Android phones money can buy. This phone packs one of the best cameras on the market, plus a nearly bezel-less display and competent specs that run modern Android 11 software. The Pixel 4a's plastic body supports Google Pay for NFC payments, but in case you want to keep your ID and a spare card handy, wallet cases are a great way to accessorize your phone.

What's the best Pixel 4a wallet case?

We're quite partial to the Vena vCommute, which offers full-coverage drop protection for the Pixel 4a without adding a ton of bulk or sacrificing features. You get a card slot with enough room for two cards, as well as a kickstand backing and nice clicky buttons that don't hinder the experience of operating the Pixel's physical controls. It's not too shabby-looking, either!

There are decent options to choose from on the folio side as well, including cases made of genuine leather and TPU for drop protection. You'll get more card slots by going the folio route, and even a place to stow cash if that's more your style. Of course, if wallet cases just aren't your thing, there are plenty of other great Pixel 4a cases to choose from.