It's no secret that the Pixel 3 is one of the most capable phones when it comes to mobile photography, largely thanks to Google's computational data. Even with just one rear lens, it takes stunning photos in almost any condition, but you can always add to the phone to make it even more versatile, whether that's with additional lenses or stabilization devices.
Attach extra lenses
Moment Photo Case
Moment is the biggest name in mobile photography accessories, and for good reason. Its cases allow you to attach small interchangeable lenses (also made by Moment) to your phone, altering and expanding its camera's capabilities. They're pretty good protective cases too, and as an added bonus they look fantastic. You can grab a Moment Photo Case for the Pixel 3 or 3 XL in either black, tan, or my personal favorite, walnut.
Wide angle front and back
Moment Wide 18mm Lens
The Moment Photo Case won't get you far on its own; you'll need a compatible lens, like this 18mm wide-angle lens. It's great that the Pixel 3 has a wide secondary camera for taking group selfies, but wide-angle lenses are good for way more than just selfies. It's one more thing to carry around with your phone, but Moment at least includes a microfiber bag to make it easier to tote around on your keychain.
Stable video
DJI Osmo Mobile 2
This list is mostly centered around photography, but if you want to enhance the video side of things, a gimbal is a must-have. DJI's Osmo Mobile 2 is a great, inexpensive mobile gimbal that stabilizes your Pixel 3 for ultra-smooth video, even if you're walking around. It's small enough to fit in a backpack and can last for up to 15 hours on a single charge so that you're never caught with a dead battery.
Cheaper alternative to Moment
Olloclip Wide-Angle + Macro Intro Lenses
Moment's attachable lenses are great, but they're also pretty expensive. Thankfully, Olloclip offers an alternative in the form of a universal clip that attaches to your Pixel 3 with (or without) whatever case you like. With the intro kit, you get the multi-device clip itself, along with two lenses to swap between — one a wide-angle and the other a macro lens. This is one of the most cost-effective ways to start shooting with more versatility.
A tripod for anywhere
Joby GripTight Gorillapod Pro
Gorillapods have long been known as the de facto mobile tripod built for versatility above all else. The GripTight Gorillapod Pro holds a Pixel 3 or 3 XL, and with its extremely flexible legs, you can mount it on virtually any surface. Whether there's a table handy or nothing but a low-handing tree branch, a Gorillapod makes it easy to prop your phone up for your next vlog or large group selfie.
Whether you're looking to change up your shot with a different lens or simply add some stability for cleaner photos and videos, there are plenty of ways to enhance your Pixel 3's camera. If you can afford it, Moment's Photo Case (along with a good lens or two) is one of the most highly rated photo accessories on the market, and can make your Pixel 3's camera truly shine.
