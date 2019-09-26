Best OnePlus 7T Cases Android Central 2019

OnePlus includes a case in the box for the OnePlus 7T, but let's face it: it's thin and kind of bland. It's great to ensure you have protection from the moment you take the case out of the box, but chances are you'll want to upgrade to a case with a little more style or substance before long. The case market for the 7T is limited at the moment, but here's a good group of cases to get you started.

Hunting for good cases

Since OnePlus upgrades its models twice as often as most manufacturers, there tend to be fewer cases available for new versions like the 7T. Since OnePlus includes a case in the box to keep you covered until you find something you like, this isn't quite as big a deal as it would be for a Pixel or Galaxy, but more cases will come around pretty quickly, and we'll be updating this roundup frequently as we find more great cases.

Of the cases that are available right now, I'll admit that the Feitenn Transparent Slim Cover calls out to me the most, with colored accents around the camera and robust bumper that remind me of the first hybrid case I ever truly loved on my old Moto X 2013. Ah, memories! The Simicoo Thin Wallet also looks quite cool with its turquoise shade and slim profile, but I know wallet cases are an acquired taste.

