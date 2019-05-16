6.67 inches of beautifully notchless curved Gorilla Glass 5 cover the front of the OnePlus 7 Pro's 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED screen, which means that there's more reason than ever to protect it, but that curvature also presents more challenges to delivering a screen protector that fits well and adequately protects the glass. There aren't many name-brand tempered glass screen protectors for the 7 Pro available yet, but we've found the best of what is available.

Note: The OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a built-in screen protector, but it's made of thin plastic and easily scratches and dents. These screen protectors are meant to be used instead of, not with, the existing screen protector.