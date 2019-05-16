6.67 inches of beautifully notchless curved Gorilla Glass 5 cover the front of the OnePlus 7 Pro's 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED screen, which means that there's more reason than ever to protect it, but that curvature also presents more challenges to delivering a screen protector that fits well and adequately protects the glass. There aren't many name-brand tempered glass screen protectors for the 7 Pro available yet, but we've found the best of what is available.
Note: The OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a built-in screen protector, but it's made of thin plastic and easily scratches and dents. These screen protectors are meant to be used instead of, not with, the existing screen protector.
Case and protector bundle: Olixar Sentinel Case And Glass Screen Protector
Olixar's tempered glass screen protector is $21 on its own, so grabbing this bundle with a Sentinel TPU case lets you protect the front and back for only a few dollars more! The screen protector is sculpted around the top earpiece.
Open edges: TopACE Tempered Glass Screen Protector
TopACE leaves a little more leeway with its tempered glass screen protector around the 7 Pro's curved edges, which means that while it won't offer edge-to-edge protection, it is case-friendly. TopAce also uses a quick one-push installation process.
Full screen coverage: Tsjwee Tempered Glass Screen Protector
This protector is edge-to-edge and sculpted to match the 7 Pro's curves perfectly. The black edges are a little thicker here than the Olixar, so you'll want to be extra careful when lining it up. An oil-thinning coating helps disperse smudges.
Edge to edge film: LK Flexible Film Screen Protector (3-Pack)
LK's screen protectors are clear, case-compatible, and easy to apply. You might not be buying OnePlus 7 Pro's for the whole family, but buying a multi-pack means that if you mess one of up while swapping cases — or being a ditz — you have spares!
Front and back: Gadgetshieldz Screen Protector and Body Protector
This is a different kind of multi-pack: a protector for the front glass and a clean skin for the back glass! The self-healing film offers edge-to-edge protection with precise camera cutouts on the back and an oleophobic coating to cut down on smudges front and back!
Boost the original screen: Spigen Glas.tr Nano Liquid Universal Screen Protection
Wipe on this nifty solution onto the front glass of your OnePlus 7 Pro, wait ten minutes, then wipe off the excess and enjoy the fresh, smooth nano-hydrophobic layer on your screen. You can even wipe it on more than one device at once, covering your tablet or watch, too!
The best protection isn't always film or glass
This is going to sound counter-intuitive, but if you really want to protect your OnePlus 7 Pro, don't buy a protector, buy a protection plan — especially since OnePlus is offering its screen protection plan for 50% off for users purchasing a OnePlus 7 Pro during the month of May. The other protector I'd recommend for a curved screen like the OnePlus 7 Pro is the Spigen Glas.tr Nano Liquid, which can help strengthen the original glass and restore a dust and oil-repellent coating once the original coating wears off.
If you prefer to go a more traditional route, there's always Olixar Sentinel Case and Screen Protector Bundle is a great bundle at a great price, giving you a tempered glass screen protector and a TPU case for extra grip.
