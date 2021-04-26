Best Oculus Quest 2 Controller Alternatives Android Central 2021

The Oculus Quest 2 ships with some pretty amazing controllers, known simply as Oculus Touch. While these controllers work perfectly for many VR games — especially ones where you're moving around — some games just make more sense with a traditional gamepad or something more specialized like a HOTAS flight stick. Several early PC VR games will work best when using third party controllers for Oculus Quest 2, while some of the best PC VR games, like Star Wars: Squadrons, are ideally made with a HOTAS in mind. Looking to branch out for your next gaming experience? These are the best Oculus Quest 2 controller alternatives for every situation.

Best Overall Xbox Core Controller Can't beat it The Xbox Core Controller is Microsoft's next-generation controller, yet it works perfectly with all traditionally-controlled games and pairs effortlessly with the Oculus Quest 2 or a gaming PC. $55 at Amazon

$60 at Best Buy

$60 at Walmart

Best Value: SteelSeries Stratus Duo SteelSeries controller is a bit less expensive than the Xbox Core Controller, yet it still features all the same buttons and great Bluetooth connectivity that'll work perfectly with your Quest 2 or gaming PC (or even your phone). This one actually ships with a USB adapter for the PC, meaning you won't have to buy an extra one if your PC doesn't have Bluetooth — unlike the Xbox Core Controller — making this an even better value than the price initially suggests. SteelSeries Stratus Duo controller ergonomics seem to mimick the original Xbox Controller S in some ways, but feature the dual joystick placement from a PlayStation controller, as well as a more traditional cross-shaped D-pad. If you prefer the PlayStation joystick placement or just want to save some dough, SteelSeries is a fantastic choice. Pros: Less expensive

Comes with a USB wireless adapter

Simple Bluetooth pairing Cons: Not quite as ergonomic as an Xbox controller

Some quality control issues have been reported

Best Value SteelSeries Stratus Duo Save the world (and some dough) SteelSeries Stratus Duo sells for less than Xbox or PlayStation controllers and even comes with a USB wireless dongle for extra compatibility. $44 at Amazon

$47 at Best Buy

$44 at Walmart

Best HOTAS: Thrustmaster T.16000M FCS HOTAS If you've played Star Wars Squadrons using your gaming PC and an Oculus Quest 2, you'll know that it's a little bit difficult to precisely maneuver your ship in space using a joystick. What better way to replicate the actual cockpit of a Star Wars space ship than to have your very own flight stick and thrust? A hands-on throttle-and-stick, or HOTAS, is a near-perfect way to make yourself not only feel like you're actually flying in the cockpit of a ship, but also have a far greater level of control over your movements. Right now, no HOTAS can be paired directly with a Quest 2. There are no Quest 2 games that would support one at this time, anyway. That means, if you're going to pick up this HOTAS, you'll need to have it plugged into your gaming PC, where you'll be playing PC VR games with Quest 2. The Thrustmaster T.16000M FCS HOTAS is a fantastic value for your money that separates the throttle from the stick, giving you a more ergonomic way of playing and customizing for your own setup. If you really want to go all-out, an upgraded version can be found on the Amazon page listing that includes separate pedals. Pros: Separate throttle and stick for better ergonomics

Solid construction

Lots of buttons Cons: No wireless option

Expensive

Needs to be plugged into a PC

Best HOTAS Thrustmaster T.16000M FCS HOTAS Full throttle The Thrustmaster T.16000M FCS HOTAS features a separated throttle and stick, helping you get better ergonomics and immersion. From $170 at Amazon

Best Value HOTAS: Thrustmaster T-Flight HOTAS X Flight Stick Sometimes, you just want a simple setup that isn't going to cost a lot of money. In that case, the Thrustmaster T-Flight HOTAS x Flight Stick may just be the perfect product. It retails for a fair bit less than the Thrustmaster T.16000M and features everything in one plastic-molded body. That's the flight stick and thrust together in one package with one single, each to plug-in cable. Like any HOTAS, remember that you'll need to plug it into your gaming PC's USB port and be playing PC VR games with Quest 2. This will not plugin or pair with your Quest 2, so it's important to know that before going all in. Two of the most popular games to use a HOTAS with are Star Wars Squadrons and Microsoft Flight Simulator, but you'll find there are a smattering of other VR-ready titles that also support these incredibly immersive controllers. Pros: More affordable than many HOTAS

Single-body design keeps things simple

Quality construction Cons: No wireless option

Needs a PC to plug into

Best Value HOTAS Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas X Flight Stick Get a grip This single-body flight stick and thrust HOTAS will keep your setup simple and help you fly more accurately. $132 at Amazon

No controller needed: Your hands You might laugh at this one, but, truly, using your hands in VR is a sublime experience — when it works, that is. The Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 can both track hands in VR space thanks to the four cameras positioned outside the headset. Hand tracking is best used for navigating the menus and official Oculus entertainment apps. However, the best hand-tracking games for Quest 2 will give you a uniquely immersive experience, even if there are only a few games that support the feature. While hand tracking is obviously free and provides the most immersive way to interact with things in VR, there are a few things to consider. First off, you'll want to make sure you're in a brightly lit room so the cameras can see your hands. Second, know that hand tracking isn't the most accurate thing in the world, and you'll likely come across several situations where the Quest 2 has a hard time understanding what you want to do. If you're OK with a bit of jankiness, give hand tracking a shot. If, for no other reason, it's a fun way to see how the future of VR could look once tracking improves in future headsets. Pros: Nothing to buy

Don't need to charge

Super immersive Cons: Tracking isn't always reliable

Need to make sure you have bright lighting in a room

Limited number of experiences

No controller needed Your hands It's all built-in The Oculus Quest 2 can track your hands in VR space for easy menu navigation, movie watching, and even some tailor-made hand tracking games. Check out some hand tracking experiences