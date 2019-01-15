The Nokia 7.1 has quickly affirmed itself as one of the best smartphone values of the year, and it deserves this title for a few different reasons — one of which is its excellent build quality. Built out of aluminum and glass, the Nokia 7.1 feels incredibly premium and looks downright gorgeous. However, if you want to ensure it stays that way for years to come, you'll want to get a case for it. Here are your best options.
It just works
Dretal Shock Resistant Case
Dretal makes cases for just about every phone out there, and its offering for the Nokia 7.1 is as good as ever. The flexible TPU material is shockproof and durable without being overly bulky, and when it comes to looks, the carbon fiber accents on the top and bottom are pretty nice.
Clearly a great choice
Qoosea Clear Case
The Nokia 7.1 is a pretty phone, so show it off to the world with the Qoosea Clear Case! While the overall profile of the case isn't too thick, you will find raised corners that allow for increased protection against even the hardest of drops. The case is also easy to grip and has elevated button covers.
Double duty
8Wireless Kickstand Case
This case from 8Wireless packs a rugged case and ring stand into one. The vibrant red case offers full 360-degree protection while the built-in ring stand makes the Nokia 7.1 more ergonomic to hold and also doubles as an impromptu kickstand. That's a lot of functionality for $10.
Wallet + Case + Kickstand
Simicoo Wallet Case
Wallet cases are always a good choice, and right now, the best one you can get for the Nokia 7.1 comes from Simicoo. Available in four colors (Pink, Blue, Gray, and Black), this case has a TPU cover that the 7.1 sits it for all-around protection. You can store cards and cash, and even better, this case can also double as a kickstand.
Blue beauty
KuGi Premium Flexible Case
Another great case for folks that just want something reliable, sleek, and protective is the KuGi Premium Flexible Case. The high quality TPU construction feels great, offers ample coverage for the Nokia 7.1, and is super easy to pop on and off as you wish. The KuGi comes in Navy and Black.
Protect all sides
Sun Van Rugged Case
The Sun Van Rugged Case's silicone material is comfy and protective. The pattern on the back gives the Nokia 7.1 a unique look, and to make things even better, the case even comes with a free tempered glass screen protector. Talk about getting your money's worth!
Luscious leather
Free-Case Leather Wallet Case
If you like the look and feel of leather or are simply looking for a more "grown-up" case for your Nokia 7.1, then check out Free-Case's leather wallet. It has a card slot inside with a cash pocket, and the front cover folds back into a handy kickstand. A magnetic closure helps keep things tidy.
Dual-layer protection
Tudia Merge Case
This heavy-duty case from Tudia has a flexible inner layer of TPU rubber and a hard polycarbonate plastic shell. All the buttons are covered, and there are precise cutouts for the cameras and fingerprint sensor, with a raised lip to protect them. You can snag this one in black, gray, teal, or rose gold.
There you have it — the best cases for the Nokia 7.1! The Dretal Shock Resistant Case is bound to be one of the most popular thanks to its affordable price and well-known name, but all of the cases on this list are money well spent. If you want the most bang-for-your-buck, it's incredibly hard to say no to the Sun Van Rugged Case that gives you a high-quality case and a tempered glass screen protector for just $7.
