Best Nokia 6.2 Cases in 2022

The Nokia 6.2 is a bit more unique as an entry-level or budget device considering it's powered by Android One. This gives it the feel of stock Android, along with better and faster updates and a smooth experience. Even with that smooth experience, you'll want to keep the phone safe from accidents. These are the best cases you can get today!

An easy pick Spigen Rugged Armor $11.99 View at Amazon Finding a case to protect your investment can be frustrating, but the Spigen Rugged Armor is the perfect case for just about anyone. You'll get the reliability of a Spigen case with a flexible TPU shell and spider-web pattern on the inside to go along with Air Cushions for imporved shock absorption. There are perfect cutouts for your buttons and ports, while the raised edges keep your screen and camera safe from scratches. Improved versatility LBYZCASE Flip Leather Wallet Case $8 at Amazon Our phones are getting more and more versatile and you'll want a case that can keep up. With the LBYZCASE Flip Leather Wallet Case, you get a little bit of protection, along with the added benefit of a card slot and the ability to prop up your phone to watch some videos. Merged protection TUDIA Merge $13 at Amazon Some cases offer just a single piece of material and expect your device to stay protected throughout your day. The TUDIA Merge turns things up a notch by offering two layers with a soft TPU inner shell for shock absorption and a hard polycarbonate back shell for everything else. The back plate also sports ridges on the edges of the phone to help improve grip. Bare necessities Olixar FlexiShield Cover $7 at Amazon Olixar offers many great cases and one of the most popular options is the FlexShield Flexible Cover. This is a soft gel case with a non-slip coating for extra grip and raised bezels. Super slim and grippy Gesma Grippy TPU Case $9 at Amazon Some folks are more worried about phones falling out of their hands, and that's where the Gesma Grippy Case comes in. The case itself is ultra-slim, provides easy access to all of the ports, and has a different design on the back and sides to improve grip. Show it off OUBA Clear Air Hybrid Case $10 at Amazon It can be a bit of a downer to get a great looking phone, but then have to wrap it in a case, therefore hiding the device's beauty. OUBA's transparent cover solves this while including re-inforced corners for better shock absorption and raised edges. Unique colorway Kwmobile Bicolor Cover $8 at Amazon In some situations, you might have a tough time finding a case that simply looks good. The Kwmobile solves this with its bi-color design as the case goes from pink at the top to blue at the bottom. This will help your Nokia 6.2 stick out more than it already does. Safe from shocks Androgate Shock-absorbent Case $8 at Amazon Protection is usually the name of the game for those who need a case and the Androgate is a great pick. This shock-absorbent case has built-in air cushions, providing protection on all four corners. With an included screen protector Olixar Sentinel $25 at Amazon Usually, you end up getting a case and a screen protector but they tend to be separate purchases. With Olixar's Sentinel case, you get the awesome and protective case, but also receive a tempered glass screen protector for 360 degrees of protection. Heavy duty safety Sucnakp Heavy Duty Cover $8 at Amazon Want something that's shockproof, heavy duty, gives you access to cut-outs, and just looks good? The Sucnakp Heavy Duty Cover hits all the marks. This case comes in five different colors, and offers raised edges around the display and camera to protect against scratches. Sweet Magnolias Kwmobile Wallet Case $10 at Amazon Most wallet cases are boring and don't really show off your personality, but with the Kwmobile Wallet Case, that won't be an issue. This case features Magnolia flowers across the front, while you'll get two card slots and a pocket for some cash inside the front flap. While using this, your phone will be housed in a TPU shell for some additional protection in case your phone falls out of your hands. Kick it up PUSHIMEI Air Cushion Case with Kickstand $8 at Amazon The PUSHIMEI Air Cushion Case is equipped with just about everything for those who need more protection than just a TPU shell. This case pairs TPU and polycarbonate for a great one-two punch, and there's even a built-in kickstand for when it's time to sit back and take a break. With five different colors to choose from, you're sure to find a color that fits your style.

Find the case that suits your needs

The Nokia 6.2 is a fantastic device in the budget game thanks to Android One and three, rear-mounted cameras. When it comes to finding a case that matches how awesome the phone is, you can't go wrong with Spigen's Rugged Armor. The TPU case is super flexible, and sports Spigen's AIr Cushion technology to add some additional shock absorption.

For those who want something a bit more versatile, then the LBYZCASE Flip Leather Wallet Case fits the bill. There are card cut-outs for your credit card or your ID, and the device itself sits in a TPU case while in the folio. Plus, you'll be able to easily prop up the Nokia 6.2 if you want to catch up on your favorite shows.