Best Moto G Stylus Screen Protectors Android Central 2020

It's important to keep your smartphone looking good, not only for your sake but in the event that it ends up in the hands of someone else down the road. Plus, you don't want a scratch on the screen to affect the feedback while using something like, say, an included stylus. These are the best screen protectors you can get for the Moto G Stylus!

Keep everything pristine and working

It's easy to pick the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ as our favorite screen protector for the Moto G Stylus. You can rest easy knowing that ZAGG has been doing this for a long time, and there's the benefit of having a lifetime warranty for when you drop your phone and the screen protector shatters.

In the event that you want to keep prying eyes away from being able to see what you're doing, then you'll want to check out the Janmitta Privacy Screen Protectors. These are made from tempered glass, and your phone can only be seen at a 45-degree angle. Plus, Janmitta includes two in the pack so you have a replacement ready to go if something happens to the first one.